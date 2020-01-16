Here are the best foundations for oily skin, according to dermatologists

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. NBC News has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Choosing the right foundation is pretty difficult. The ideal version will be the right shade and coverage level and blend seamlessly into your skin. But finding foundation for oily skin (that doesn't clog pore or make you "greasy") presents it's own set of challenges.
When you're battling oily skin, the goal is to be covered all day without that mid-afternoon shine. Sound familiar? We've got you covered. Whether you're looking for the best powder foundation, a non-comedogenic formula or the best full-coverage foundation, we asked dermatologists to share their favorite products at every price point.
1. Make Up for Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Stick Foundation
“I have always liked solid concealer in a stick form. The stick fits easily in a travel pouch or purse and makes application and retouches a breeze throughout the day. It's also perfect for spot treatment of resolving pimples and hyperpigmentation,” said dermatologist Manjula Jegasothy, MD, CEO and founder of the Miami Skin Institute. She recommends keeping a bag of Q-tips in your purse to easily blend edges on the go.
2. Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder Makeup
“While this foundation is very light, it does have an almost 'primer-base' technology, which seems to minimize fine lines and pores. The formulation is very light and so it's my preference when coverage is needed for the outdoors or an athletic occasion,” said Jegasothy.
3. Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation
“The Oxygenetix foundation is great. The oxygenated formula promotes healthy collagen growth making it ideal for those struggling with acne. It is even used by plastic surgeons after some procedures to cover up scars and promote healing. It has no added occlusive oils, water, fragrance or preservatives so it’s good for oily skin and acne-prone skin," says NYC-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD.
4. Neutrogena SkinClearing Oil-Free Foundation with Salicylic Acid
“It contains salicylic acid (to) help unclog pores, it’s at a great price point and it works," said Jaliman. "It’s breathable coverage for acne-prone skin. (It) controls shine and helps treat and prevent acne breakouts.”
5. Clinique Acne Solutions Liquid Makeup
“Clinique Acne Solutions Liquid Makeup contains salicylic acid, which acts as a drying agent for oily skin,” said dermatologist Caren Campbell, MD.
6. It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
“Your Skin But Better CC Cream is oil-free and contains colloidal clay helping to minimize oil production. It also contains all things 'dermatologist-approved' like mineral-based, broad-spectrum sunscreens, Zinc and Titanium, antioxidants, niacinamide, sulfur and hyaluronic acid,” said Campbell.
7. BareMinerals Blemish Rescue Skin Clearing Loose Powder Foundation
“Powder-based foundations can be more appealing to patients with oilier skin types as they can also be reapplied later in the day if needed. Blemish Rescue Skin Clearing Loose Powder Foundation contains both salicylic acid and clay to help minimize oil production,” said Campbell.
8. Jane Iredale PurePressed Mineral Foundation Base
“PurePressed contains mineral sunscreens and is powder based, which helps dry up excess oil and makes reapplication easy. It's even in an easy-to-toss-in-your-purse compact,” said Campbell.
9. LORAC Cosmetics Porefection Foundation
“POREfection Foundation from Lorac is oil-free and contains papaya, which helps exfoliate the skin and minimize oil production,” said Campbell.
10. Neutrogena Shine Control Primer
"One of my go-tos for oilier skin is Neutrogena Shine Control Primer with rice protein. It does a great job of absorbing excess oil through the day," said New York City-based dermatologist Jessica Krant, MD.
11. Elevatione Smooth Touch Compact Cream Foundation
“Substitute their pad applicator with a damp sponge and you can create a flawless look in seconds. This is the best foundation coverage for oily skin in a humid environment, such as Miami or your next beach vacation,” said Jegasothy.
