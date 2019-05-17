Living room need some TLC? Clean and deodorize your furniture cushions, swab those filthy remotes and computer keyboards and dust shelves and wall art in less than an hour. Just click on the circles on the graphic below to see each cleaning hack and then click over to the story to see how it's done.
What you'll need
- Laundry detergent
- A pair of old socks
- Q-Tips
- Cotton balls
- Rubbing alcohol
- Baking soda
- Vinegar
- Vacuum cleaner
- Rubber kitchen gloves
Ready to get started? Try these steps to save time
Step 1: Grab the pillow covers and blankets and throw them in the washing machine.
Step 2: No time to launder your curtains, blankets or throw pillows? No problem! Put them in the dryer for 15 to 20 minutes on high heat to kill any dust mites that may be hanging on for dear life.
Step 3: Got blinds? Put an old sock over your hand and use it to gently remove dust from each slat. Then use another one to quickly dust wall art and picture frames.
Step 4: Now that your furniture is stripped of pillows and blankets, wipe pet hair off chairs and sofas using a rubber kitchen glove. Then check under the cushions for any loose change or cookie crumbs. We've got a quick hack to clean, refresh and deodorize your furniture fabric in minutes using baking soda and your vacuum cleaner.
Step 5: While you've got that baking soda and vacuum in hand, shake it on your carpet to remove any trapped odors and dirt as well.
Step 6: Finally, clean your filthy tech. Two items from your medicine cabinet provide a fast fix for dusty, germy keyboards and remote controls.
Guess what: There's a better way to clean your family roomJan. 1, 201902:22
>>Get tips for the rest of the rooms in your house
MORE CLEANING TIPS
- BETTER's How to clean everything guide
- How often you should clean your home, according to science
- The best spring cleaning products, according to the pros
- Why the 20/10 method can change the way you clean
- How often to replace everything in your bathroom, bedroom and kitchen
Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.