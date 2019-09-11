At BETTER we take care to recommend items we hope you'll enjoy! Just so you know, BETTER may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, BETTER editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! BETTER does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Anyone who works out frequently enough is probably familiar with that awful musty smell that seeps out of gym clothes even after they’ve been through the wash. It’s a scent that plagues you with every burpee, thrown punch, or row on the elliptical, and it’s seemingly impossible to get rid of.
Curious about what that smell is, why it lingers so unpleasantly, and how to get rid of it once and for all? We consulted a few experts.
Why gym clothes smell even after laundry day
A few factors come into play when it comes to that lingering musty gym clothes smell. The primary culprits are bacteria, sweat and body oils, which build up inside synthetic fabrics and cause a literal stink. In addition to subjecting gym apparel to large quantities of the above, the fabric they’re made from is another odor contributor.
“Modern synthetic fabrics that make up our activewear (which are essentially plastic) were built to wick moisture off the body in order to dry fast. Due to this wicking benefit, these fabrics are oil loving. In other words, they easily absorb oil, sweat and bacteria [and have a tendency to hold on to them],” explains Drew Westervelt, a former professional athlete and founder of Hex Performance, a detergent for activewear.
Traditional detergents were made for traditional fabrics, such as cotton, and aren’t as efficient when it comes to penetrating these synthetic fabrics. As a result, all that bacteria, sweat and body oil get trapped inside the fibers and continue accumulating with every workout. The added fragrance in some detergents may help temporarily, but it’s more of a cover up and not a true fix.
Annoying chores this weekend? There's a better way to do them.Jan. 11, 201903:38
How to nix the stink for good
Making sure your gym clothes don’t accumulate that gnarly smell begins the second you finish your workout.
Skip the hamper
First, remove the clothes as soon as you’re able and don’t throw them in the laundry bin. Instead, turn them inside out (the sweat, bacteria and oil are more concentrated on the inside) and either allow them to air out or send them straight to the washer, says Leanne Stapf, chief operating officer at The Cleaning Authority.
“Bacteria feeds off darkness, and heat can also magnify the smell from residual bacteria, so you really should avoid tossing gym clothes into a hamper,” she explains. If you must put them in a bin, choose one that allows ample light and airflow, and don’t let the pile get too high.
Choose the right detergent
Once you’re ready to launder your gym clothes, there are two things to keep in mind. First, less is more when it comes to detergent. Westervelt says, “More detergent is not the answer. All that does is leave behind detergent in the fabric, which is a food source for remaining bacteria and odor.” Follow the label instructions and don’t get pour-happy.
Second, reach for a detergent that’s specifically formulated for athleisure, activewear and performance fabrics. At the very least the detergent should indicate it’s intended for synthetic fabrics. Examples of such detergents include Westervelt’s own Hex Performance, as well as OxiClean, Sweat X Sport and Nathan Sport-Wash. You wouldn’t use stainless steel appliance cleaner on your wood floors, and you wouldn’t use toilet bowl cleaner on your windows. It’s the same idea here.
“You could also try a DIY route,” says Soraima Padilla, the operations manager for Molly Maid in La Verne, Calif., a Neighborly company. “Baking soda is a known deodorizer, so it's not surprising that this works so well. Just add a cup of it to the washer, along with detergent and one cup of white vinegar.”
Skip the dryer and hang
After running your gym clothes through the wash, either let them air dry or put them in the dryer on a low/no heat setting.
“Machine-drying your performance fabrics is typically a no-no anyway since it can wear down the fabric, but letting your clothes air-dry is another way to increase freshness,” Padilla says. “Sometimes, machines don’t get clothes all the way dry, and then they sit in a hot, moist pile waiting for you to take them out of the dryer. Not exactly the best move for freshness. Letting them hang-dry ensures they get constant air flow as moisture evaporates.”
By following the above advice, gym clothing stink should become a terror of the past. Bring on the fresh scent — and the burpees.
More from BETTER
- The best workout leggings, according to fitness professionals
- Train, tone and lose weight with these 30-day workout challenges and plans
- The best walking and running shoes, according to these experts
- 21 quick and safe DIY cleaning hacks
Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.