At BETTER we take care to recommend items we hope you'll enjoy! Just so you know, BETTER may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, BETTER editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! BETTER does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Does your pre-trip ritual usually include tossing clothes, shoes and toiletries into a suitcase and then sitting on it as you struggle with the zipper? Organizer extraordinaire Marie Kondo says there’s a much better way.
If you’re headed out of town for a long weekend, follow this simple process to fold and neatly pack everything you’re taking with you. Not only will you be able to fit much more into a carry on (saving you those dreaded checked bag fees), but you may just have some room to spare for a few souvenirs.
1. Collect all the clothes you plan to take.
Everything from shirts and pants, to undergarments and accessories.
2. Fold everything using the KonMari method
Tops: Whether you’re packing T-shirts or sweaters, this method words for all tops. Lay the top flat and fold ¼ into the center. Repeat on other side. Fold in half, and then fold over on itself until you get a rectangle.
Bottoms: Fold one leg over the other. Fold in half lengthwise, and then fold over on itself until you get a rectangle.
Smaller items: Sports bras, bathing suits, tank tops, underwear and other small items such as socks can all be folded in a similar way.
Put shoes and toiletries in small travel pouches. We also love having an extra on hand to keep all dirty laundry contained in one place. Here are a few options we found:
3. Pack your suitcase.
Put in large items, like pants and sweaters, first. Then add in smaller items. Think: tank tops, underwear, etc. Save room for your shoes and toiletry bag.
More on BETTER
- How to pack a carry-on (and save on airline baggage fees)
- Save $520 (or more) on your next flight with these 4 airfare hacks
- How to keep your pet safe on a flight
- How to burn hundreds of calories during your layover
- The best healthy travel snacks, according to nutritionists
Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter.