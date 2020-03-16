In this simple dish, tender, juicy chicken thighs and delicate fingerling potatoes absorb the bright aromas of a classic Provençal combination: garlic, lemon, and olives. We started by browning the chicken thighs in olive oil. We then briefly set aside the browned chicken so we could toast garlic cloves and add chicken broth and a whole sliced lemon to create a vibrant cooking liquid. We returned the chicken to the pot and added the potatoes, and cooked it all under pressure. We especially loved the brightness and supple texture of the braised lemon slices. Olives, fresh parsley, and a drizzle of olive oil were the perfect finish. Use potatoes that are approximately 1 inch in diameter. Slice the lemon as thinly as possible; this allows them to melt into the sauce.
Serves 4 Total time: 1 hour
- 4 (5- to 7‑ounce) bone-in chicken thighs, trimmed
- 1/2 teaspoon table salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
- 4 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
- 1/2 cup chicken broth
- 1 small lemon, sliced thin
- 1 1/2 pounds fingerling potatoes, unpeeled
- 1/4 cup pitted brine-cured green or black olives, halved
- 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh parsley
- Pat chicken dry with paper towels and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Using highest sauté function, heat oil in Instant Pot for 5 minutes (or until just smoking). Place chicken skin side down in pot and cook until well browned on first side, about 5 minutes; transfer to plate.
- Add garlic to fat left in pot and cook, using highest sauté function, until golden and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in broth and lemon, scraping up any browned bits. Return chicken skin side up to pot and add any accumulated juices. Arrange potatoes on top. Lock lid in place and close pressure release valve. Select high pressure cook function and cook for 9 minutes.
- Turn off Instant Pot and quick-release pressure. Carefully remove lid, allowing steam to escape away from you. Transfer chicken to serving dish and discard skin, if desired. Stir olives and parsley into potatoes and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve chicken with potatoes.
Nutritional information per serving
Cal 280; Total Fat 7g; Sat Fat 1.5g; Chol 80mg; Sodium 580mg; Total Carbs 33g, Fiber 4g, Total Sugar 1g; Added Sugar 0g; Protein 20g
