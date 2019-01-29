Get the Better newsletter.

Jan. 29, 2019, 5:41 PM GMT By Richard Harris

As I travel across the country and around the world training salespeople at all kinds of businesses, I’ve learned to spot those who grew up in homes in which money was rarely, if ever, discussed. They’re often the ones struggling the most in the world of work.

Fellow parents: I know it can be uncomfortable and awkward. But if you don’t talk to your kids about money, you could be causing long-term damage, impeding their future careers.

This is true for any field. To succeed, you have to be able to navigate conversations, and, in many cases negotiate. That requires talking about money.

Richard Harris, founder of The Harris Consulting Group Courtesy of Richard Harris

And while about 14.5 million Americans have sales related jobs, just about everyone has to sell. In interviews, you “sell” yourself for jobs and promotions. As an employee or entrepreneur, you “sell” your ideas to build support. And as more Americans become freelancers — they may be the majority within a decade — people constantly have to sell themselves as candidates for gig work.

Most buyers and hiring managers want, and appreciate, straightforward communication. They’re looking for the value proposition. How much good will this do for them? What’s the economic impact?

I see people choke up all the time when it comes to answering these questions. They’re also afraid to ask questions, like, “What’s your budget?” Or, “What’s the salary range?”

It’s very simple: The people who are comfortable having these conversations make better deals, and more of them. The people who aren’t comfortable talking about money end up losing opportunities.

Lots of experts call on parents to talk about money at home, and offer guidance on which financial topics kids are ready to learn at different ages. But in many families the topic remains taboo.

A study from Chase Slate found that a little more than half (56 percent) of parents have discussed money with their kids. T. Rowe Price, meanwhile, found that 77 percent of parents at least touch on “monetary requirements” as part of discussions about future careers, and 73 percent believe “it's important to include kids in discussions regarding the family finances.” But 41 percent admitted they sometimes avoid talking to their kids about money.

Some people have a sense of shame around finances. And some were taught things like “never count someone else’s money” — an adage that can lead to good lessons like not feeling jealous of another person, but can also lead people to believe it’s bad to even bring up money.

I’ve had trainees tell me they hear nagging voices of their parents in their heads saying, “Don’t ask about that!”

I have to explain to them that it’s not rude to discuss money, particularly with someone considering buying what you offer. And I know from experience that learning from your parents about the family budget and specific aspects of the economy can be very helpful.