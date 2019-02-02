Get the Better newsletter.

Feb. 2, 2019, 1:51 PM GMT By Melissa Clark

This recipe hits all the right notes—spicy from the hot sauce and fresh ginger, salty from the soy sauce, funky from the fish sauce, sweet from the mirin. Make sure to serve the wings as hot as your fingers can bear. As the sauce cools, it can get a little gloppy, and the wings themselves will lose some of their lovely crunch. But when served steaming hot, they are hard to stop eating—and the second one tastes even better than the first.

SPICY ASIAN CHICKEN WINGS

ACTIVE TIME: 25 MINUTES

PRESSURE COOK TIME: 3 MINUTES

TOTAL TIME: 1 HOUR 15 MINUTES

YIELD: 6 TO 8 SERVINGS

FOR THE MARINATED WINGS

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 large garlic cloves, finely grated or minced

1/2-inch piece fresh ginger, finely grated

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

21/2 to 3 pounds chicken wings

FOR THE GLAZE

1 cup mirin

3 tablespoons Sriracha or other hot sauce

Finely grated zest and juice of 2 limes

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

FOR FINISHING AND SERVING

Toasted sesame oil, for drizzling

1 teaspoon sesame seeds, for serving

Fresh ground black pepper, for serving

Chopped scallions or cilantro, for serving

1. Marinate the wings: In a large bowl, mix together the soy sauce, garlic, ginger, salt, and pepper. Add the chicken and toss to coat. Marinate the chicken for 30 minutes at room temperature or overnight in the refrigerator.

2. Make the glaze: Combine the mirin, Sriracha, lime zest and juice, soy sauce, fish sauce, and pepper in the pressure cooker pot. Using the sauté function, simmer the glaze, stirring frequently, until it reduces enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 8 minutes. Transfer about one-third of the glaze to a large bowl. Transfer another one-third to a small bowl. Reserve both bowls of glaze for later. Leave the last one-third of the glaze in the pot.

3. Add the chicken to the pot with the glaze, along with any liquid from the marinade bowl and 2 tablespoons water.

4. Lock the lid into place and cook on high pressure for 3 minutes. Manually release the pressure.

5. Preheat the broiler to high. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.

6. To finish using a slotted spoon or tongs, transfer the chicken wings to the glaze in the large bowl and toss well (discard any liquid still in the pressure cooker pot). Arrange the wings in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle the wings with some sesame oil (about a tablespoon or so, but you don’t have to measure it). Broil until they are crispy and browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

7. Transfer the wings to a serving platter and drizzle with the glaze from the small bowl. Garnish with the sesame seeds, pepper, and scallions. Serve hot.

Reprinted from Comfort in an Instant . Copyright © 2018 by Melissa Clark. Photographs copyright © 2018 by Christopher Testani. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.

