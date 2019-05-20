If your child is exhibiting any warning signs (that are not medical emergencies; if they are, get them to the ER), or if you just want more in-depth mental health check-ins, consider these questions to ask, courtesy of Dr. Eli Lebowitz, Ph.D., director of the Program for Anxiety Disorders at the Yale Child Study Center.
For concerns over possible anxiety ask them:
- Is anything worrying you?
- What are you doing during recess? Who are you spending time with?
- How is your body feeling? Are you having stomach or headaches?
- Is it easy for you to fall asleep?
- Is something making you scared?
- Do you have any problem paying attention?
For depression (which can go hand in hand with anxiety, and vice versa), ask your child these questions:
- Do you feel sad?
- Have you been feeling cranky?
- Do you know what’s bothering you?
- Who are your friends now? What do you do with them?
- Do you sometimes wish you weren’t alive at all?
For possible bullying, ask:
- Does bullying happen in your school? Have you seen anyone being bullied?
- Does anyone bother you at school? Has anyone hit you?
- Has anything really frightening happened to you?
“Don’t be afraid to ask hard questions,” says Lebowitz. “Asking about thoughts of death, for example, shows it’s okay for your child to share with you; never asking shows them that it’s not. [Also,] ask yourself how your behavior is changing because of your child’s difficulties.”
MORE FROM BETTER
- Why 'lawnmower parenting' is like robbing your kids — and how to actually help them
- What is cognitive behavioral therapy and how does it work?
- Mental health services: How to get treatment if you can't afford it
- How to stop helicoptering and start disciplining your kids effectively
- Can your Instagram photos reveal that you're depressed?
Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.