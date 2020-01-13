Need a healthy snack idea? Try these crispy air fried herbed chickpeas

In my opinion, “crispy chickpeas” never lived up to their promise, and were a constant disappointment when I made them whether they were deep-fried or roasted in the oven. They often came out too soggy and chewy, rather than truly crispy. So I set out to see if the air fryer did a better job. And I can confidently say, it does the best job I’ve ever witnessed of making actually crisp chickpeas. The high heat, circulating at a super-fast speed, dries out the chickpeas so they’re almost dehydrated. Be careful, or you’ll start eating these and wake up 5 minutes later to an empty bowl.
- 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, rinsed and dried with paper towels
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ teaspoon dried rosemary
- ½ teaspoon dried parsley
- ½ teaspoon dried chives
- ¼ teaspoon mustard powder
- ¼ teaspoon sweet paprika
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients except the kosher salt and black pepper and toss until the chickpeas are evenly coated in the herbs and spices. Scrape the chickpeas and seasonings into the air fryer and cook at 350°F until browned and crisp, 6 to 12 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through. Transfer the crispy chickpeas to a bowl, sprinkle with kosher salt and black pepper, and serve warm.
Note: During testing, I found that different brands of canned chickpeas “fry” up at wildly different rates. Some brands only took 6 minutes to get crisp, while other brands, where the chickpeas were comparatively larger in size and meatier, took almost double that. Hence, the range in cooking time for this recipe. Start out with your favorite go-to brand and cook them for 6 minutes. If they’re not crisp enough after that, continue cooking in 2-minute intervals until they are. Then you’ll know the correct amount of time for that specific brand.
Recipes and photographs reprinted from Air Fry Every Day: 75 Recipes to Fry, Roast, and Bake Using Your Air Fryer. Copyright © 2018 by Ben Mims. Photographs by Denny Culbert. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.
NEXT: How to make crispy 'fried' Brussels sprouts in your air fryer
More recipe ideas
- Parmesan and balsamic Brussels sprouts
- Balsamic glazed shredded Brussels sprouts with bacon
- Turmeric roasted cauliflower
- Roasted butternut squash with sage
DON'T MISS: Get 100s more recipe ideas
Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.