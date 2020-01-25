WATCH LIVE: Coverage of helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, daughter

Need a Sunday dinner idea? Try this fall-apart roasted pork shoulder with rosemary, mustard and garlic

When it's dark and dreary outside, a communal family dinner with roast pork, sweet potato fries, green beans and brownies for dessert feels like a little oasis in the cold.
A super tender slow cooked marinated pork shoulder is a go-to dish for casual entertaining for a crowd.
By Katie Workman

All year long, Sunday suppers are welcome, a respite from the craziness, and a civilized launchpad to the coming week. But to me, Sunday dinners are the most welcome in the winter post-holiday months, when darkness falls early, the festivities are well over, and a communal dinner feels like a little oasis in the cold.

And while the healthy eating resolutions may still be in full force … or dwindling, but hanging on by a thread … or abandoned in a bowl of caramel corn, Sunday Suppers just have to be about comfort in our house. Monday is a great day to hit the arugula salad again.

Fall-Apart Roasted Pork Shoulder with Rosemary, Mustard and Garlic

One of the best things about this recipe is you can leave the roast in the very low oven for another hour or two or even three with no repercussions.Photo credit: Cheyenne M Cohen

This is one of the most popular recipes on my website, and it’s also a recipe I turn to over and over again when I want something that delivers great flavor, that takes almost no hands-on time whatsoever, that can sit happily in the oven for an extra half an hour or more if things get behind schedule (ahem, it’s been known to happen). It serves a big group, or if not yields such unimaginably great leftovers, perfect for quesadillas or enchiladas.

Sautéed Green Beans or Haricot Verts with Red Onions and Shallots

Stir up the dressing and either drizzle if over the whole dish, or pass it at the table for folks to drizzle over their beans as they like.Photo credit: Cheyenne M Cohen

This is an uber simple green bean side, but if you have a few extra minutes you can kick it up a notch with an easy dressing and a sprinkle of feta or goat cheese or ricotta salata for a very memorable vegetable dish.

Crispy Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Not into peeling potatoes? You can find sweet potatoes pre-cut into fry-sized sticks in the supermarket. Easy!Photo credit: Cheyenne M Cohen

A platter of these will disappear as fast as you might imagine. You’ll probably want to put these on the table last, when you are ready to sit down, or you might miss them.

Butterscotch Brownies aka Blondies

You'll likely be able to whip up a batch of these brownies without leaving your home, since the ingredients are very straightforward pantry items.Photo credit: Cheyenne M Cohen

I know to some it might be sacrilegious to suggest that a non-chocolate brownie could be as wonderful as a chocolate version, but I think these might pose a decent argument. These bar cookies have the satisfying texture and heft of a brownie, but a wonderful butterscotch flavor.

Happy Sunday!

Katie

