March 16, 2019, 11:49 AM GMT By Margaret O'Malley

Need a lazy Sunday dish to celebrate St. Patrick's Day? Chungah Rhee, author of "Damn Delicious Meal Prep", eats this Irish stew-inspired dish in her "no-shame sweatpants" with a loaf of crusty bread. The genius of this one-pot dish is that it can be prepped, cooked and on the table in under an hour — and only about 15 minutes of that time requires any sweat equity from you. The rest is all done in the Instant Pot.

When the Instant Pot's cooking cycle is done, don't jump the gun and skip extra step of making the gravy. The addition of flour gives the stew a silken taste and texture that pairs nicely with those perfectly tender pieces of beef and vegetables.

This recipe makes six servings and clocks in at just under 350 calories per serving, which leaves you a little extra wiggle room for a nice pint of Guinness.

Slainte — and Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Don't have an Instant Pot? Try this slow cooker version instead.

Instant Pot Beef Stew

Yield: 6 SERVINGS

Prep time: 15 MINUTES

Cook time: 45 MINUTES

Total time: 1 HOUR

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds stew meat, cut into 1-inch cubes

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 pound baby Dutch yellow potatoes, cut into 1-inch chunks

4 carrots, cut diagonally into 1/2-inch-thick slices

3 stalks celery, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices

1 onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 cups low sodium beef broth

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon caraway seeds, optional

2 bay leaves

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup frozen petite peas

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Ingredient note: Dutch yellow potatoes hold up well in the Instant Pot, but you can substitute for any kind you have on hand.

Instant Pot Beef Stew Damn Delicious

DIRECTIONS:

Season beef with salt and pepper, to taste. Set a 6-qt Instant Pot® to the high saute setting. Melt butter; working in batches, add beef and cook until evenly browned, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, beef broth, tomato paste, Worcestershire, thyme, rosemary, paprika, caraway seeds and bay leaves until well combined; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Select manual setting; adjust pressure to high, and set time for 35 minutes. When finished cooking, quick-release pressure according to manufacturer’s directions. In a small bowl, whisk together flour and 1/2 cup stew broth. Select high sauté setting. Bring to a boil; stir in flour mixture and cook, stirring frequently, until slightly thickened, about 3-4 minutes. If the mixture is too thick, add more beef broth as needed until desired consistency is reached. Stir in peas until heated through, about 30 seconds. Serve immediately, garnished with parsley, if desired.

