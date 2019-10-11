There’s always good news somewhere ...
Today is International Day of the Girl, a day the United Nations hopes will “address the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.” MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle celebrated all week long the best way she knows how — by sharing empowering stories of women and girls who are working to make the world a better place. Here are their stories:
1. Laila Anderson receives Stanley Cup ring from Blues
When the St. Louis Blues got their Stanley Cup rings, they thought their good luck charm, Laila Anderson, needed to have one, too. Watch Stephanie Ruhle share what happened when two Blues players showed up at her front door.
#GoodNewsRUHLES: Laila Anderson receives Stanley Cup ring from BluesOct. 7, 201901:00
2. Ellen Degeneres defends friendship with George W. Bush with this message
When Twitter rage ensued over photos of Ellen Degeneres sitting next to President George W. Bush at a football game, she responded with one extra kind message.
3. Young transplant patient raises $175k for children’s hospital
When five-year-old transplant patient Bea Weidner and her friends raised $148 at a lemonade stand, they wanted to donate the money to the hospital that saved her life. Their story went viral and they have raised almost $200,000.
4. 89-year-old knits hundreds of items for shelter dogs
89-year-old Maisie Green wanted to give back to her community by combining two of her interests: knitting and dogs. Maisie has knitted over 400 blankets and sweaters for shelter dogs waiting to be adopted.
#GoodNewsRUHLES: 89-year-old knits hundreds of items for shelter dogsOct. 11, 201900:48
Julie Brown is an anchor producer for MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle.
