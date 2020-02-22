This is Sunday Suppers, a weekly menu of comfort food favorites meant to be lingered over and to help you and your family relax and reconnect.
I go through slow cooker phases, and this is one of them. The OG proverbial set-it-and-forget-it appliance saves the day over and over again. Yes, I do like my Instant Pot. And I’m surely having some fun with my air fryer. But my slow cooker is substantially bigger and I usually cook in big batches and there is something perennially, timelessly appealing about tossing a bunch of ingredients into a slow cooker, and going about your day, and coming in to a welcoming dinner. In fact, as I am walking into my house sometimes I think to myself, “oooh, someone is cooking something that smells delicious,” and then as I open the door I realize, “Oh, it’s me!” That’s a good feeling. A very good Sunday evening feeling.
So this Sunday it’s lamb in the slow cooker, and if this is your first time mixing this appliance with this type of meat, you are in for a treat.
Fall Apart Slow Cooker BBQ Pulled Lamb
If you like pulled pork and you like lamb, then this is the best of both worlds. You might wonder for a moment if taking a cut of lamb that is often cooked rare and cooking it low and slow in the slow cooker makes sense. The answer is a resounding YES. The lamb is slow cooked until it falls apart, much the same as other slow cooked meat like pork or chicken. But the flavor if the lamb still shines though, and if your family, like mine, are massive lamb fans, then this might be your new favorite pulled meat.
Make your own barbecue sauce, or if you want a total shortcut, use bottled and then you’ve got about 5 minutes of hands on time ‘til you set the timer and go about your day. Dig in with a fork, or turn them into sandwiches, maybe with a bit of Sriracha Mayo.
Creamy Brussels Sprouts Slaw
This is a great make-ahead salad, since the Brussels sprouts can stand up to the creamy dressing without wilting. You could make this up to a day ahead of time, in fact, but then toss in the dried cherries or cranberries and the pumpkin seeds just before serving, so they retain their chew and crunch respectively.
You can easily buy thinly sliced Brussels sprouts, and then just give them a rough chop with a knife, if you don’t feel like slicing and chopping your own. This would be kind of great piled on a pulled lamb sandwich. Or just on the side, your call.
Red Quinoa Salad with Arugula, Artichoke Hearts and Olives
As with many grain-based salads, this is merely a template for mixing and matching different kinds of quinoa and vegetables, depending on your mood, the season, and what you have in the fridge.
Atlantic Beach Pie
Okay, if you’ve not heard of Atlantic Beach pie, consider this one of the best days of your life. Hailing from North Carolina, this is my version of this ridiculously good pie, which consists of a creamy lemony filling, billows of whipped cream, and — the kicker — a saltine crust. Salty, sweet, creamy, crunchy — this pie changed my world.
