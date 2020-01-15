Watch live: House votes on impeachment resolution

These are the 20 best jobs in America in 2020, according to a new ranking — and they're hiring

According to Glassdoor, there are a number of unfilled jobs after the holiday slump that recruiters are eager to fill at the top of the year.
Image: People talking in office
Are you a product manager looking to make a leap? There are 12,173 job openings on Glassdoor. 10'000 Hours / Getty Images
By Courtney Connley, CNBC

If you’re looking for a job with more pay, opportunity or benefits, then now is the perfect time to revamp your resume and apply.

According to Glassdoor economist Daniel Zhuo, there are a number of unfilled jobs after the holiday slump that recruiters are eager to fill at the top of the year. And workers seem eager to apply: There has been a 22% boost in job applications started on Glassdoor’s platform in January.

“Our advice to job seekers is to be patient but proactive,” says Zhuo. “Job seekers should ride the wave of motivation into the new year but should be aware that recruiters and hiring managers may be slower to respond in January as they return from the holidays and sort through a higher-than-usual volume of applications.”

Using data from its platform, Glassdoor created a list of the best jobs in 2020 that job seekers should keep a close eye on. These jobs are ranked based on salary, a job satisfaction score on a scale of one to five, and number of job openings on Glassdoor’s platform.

Seven of the top 10 jobs on the list are in tech, with front-end engineer coming in at the top spot.

Data scientist, which previously held the No. 1 spot for the past four years, fell to number three this year.

And Java developer came in the second spot.

All of these roles offer a salary of $80,000 or more, and they all have a satisfactory rating of 3.9 or above.

Take a look below to see what roles rounded out the top 20 spots on Glassdoor’s list of best jobs in America in 2020.

20. Physical therapist

Job satisfaction rating: 3.6

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 28,886

Median base salary: $71,483

19. Clinic manager

Job satisfaction rating: 3.9

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 5,768

Median base salary: $70,000

18. Applications engineer

Job satisfaction rating: 3.7

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 9,550

Median base salary: $76,854

17. Program manager

Job satisfaction rating: 3.6

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 19,280

Median base salary: $87,005

16. Accounting manager

Job satisfaction rating: 4.0

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 3,589

Median base salary: $85,794

15. Finance manager

Job satisfaction rating: 3.8

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 4,091

Median base salary: $120,644

14. Salesforce developer

Job satisfaction rating: 4.2

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 3,639

Median base salary: $81,175

13. Operations manager

Job satisfaction rating: 3.8

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 19,198

Median base salary: $70,189

12. HR manager

Job satisfaction rating: 4.1

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 3,966

Median base salary: $83,190

11. Nursing manager

Job satisfaction rating: 3.7

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 12,320

Median base salary: $85,389

10. Business development manager

Job satisfaction rating: 4.0

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 6,560

Median base salary: $78,480

9. Strategy manager

Job satisfaction rating: 4.3

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 3,515

Median base salary: $133,067

8. Speech language pathologist

Job satisfaction rating: 3.8

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 29,167

Median base salary: $71,867

7. Software engineer

Job satisfaction rating: 3.6

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 50,438

Median base salary: $105,563

6. Data engineer

Job satisfaction rating: 3.9

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 6,941

Median base salary: $102,472

5. Devops engineer

Job satisfaction rating: 3.9

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 6,603

Median base salary: $107,310

4. Product manager

Job satisfaction rating: 3.8

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 12,173

Median base salary: $117,713

3. Data scientist

Job satisfaction rating: 4.0

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 6,542

Median base salary: $107,801

2. Java developer

Job satisfaction rating: 3.9

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 16,136

Median base salary: $83,589

1. Front-end engineer

Job satisfaction rating: 3.9

Number of job openings on Glassdoor: 13,122

Median base salary: $105,240

