Feb. 8, 2019, 3:31 PM GMT By Courtney Connley, CNBC

New grads today enter a far more promising job market than young workers just a decade ago.

According to the latest jobs report, the economy has seen 100 straight months of job gains, despite the recent 35-day partial government shutdown.

Still, grads need to be strategic to ensure they build a career that thrives in any economy.

To help grads understand which industries will be hiring for the long haul, financial site SmartAsset compiled a list of the most in-demand jobs for bachelor's degree holders.

The site analyzed 104 occupations that the Bureau of Labor Statistics identified as requiring a bachelor's degree.

SmartAsset then ranked each position based on a number of factors: job growth between 2016 and 2017; average income growth between 2016 and 2017; projected employment change between 2016 and 2026; and projected percent change in employment growth between 2016 and 2026.

While STEM field jobs hold four of the top 11 in-demand jobs, a range of positions in other fields will see fast growth, such as coaches and fundraisers.

Meanwhile, creative roles such as writer, editor, author and graphic designer ranked in the bottom 35 of the site's in-demand job list.

Take a look below to see which bachelor-degree holding jobs provide you with the most security both now and in the future.

11. Registered Nurses

Job growth between 2016 and 2017: 1.7 percent

Average income growth between 2016 and 2017: 1.9 percent

Projected employment growth between 2016 and 2026: 14.8 percent

10. Training and Development Specialist

Job growth between 2016 and 2017: 3.9 percent

Average income growth between 2016 and 2017: 2.1 percent

Projected employment growth between 2016 and 2026: 11.5 percent

9. Computer Scientist

Job growth between 2016 and 2017: 20.9 percent

Average income growth between 2016 and 2017: 2.5 percent

Projected employment growth between 2016 and 2026: 9 percent

8. Computer and Information Systems Managers

Job growth between 2016 and 2017: 3.7 percent

Average income growth between 2016 and 2017: 2.7 percent

Projected employment growth between 2016 and 2026: 11.9 percent

7. Coaches and Scouts

Job growth between 2016 and 2017: 1.9 percent

Average income growth between 2016 and 2017: 3.8 percent

Projected employment growth between 2016 and 2026: 12.7 percent

6. Market Research Analysts and Marketing Specialists

Job growth between 2016 and 2017: 6.8 percent

Average income growth between 2016 and 2017: 1.2 percent

Projected employment growth between 2016 and 2026: 22.8 percent

5. Medical and Health Services Managers

Job growth between 2016 and 2017: 4.5 percent

Average income growth between 2016 and 2017: 2.1 percent

Projected employment growth between 2016 and 2026: 19.8 percent

4. Fundraisers

Job growth between 2016 and 2017: 5.8 percent

Average income growth between 2016 and 2017: 3.5 percent

Projected employment growth between 2016 and 2026: 14.6 percent

3. Financial Managers

Job growth between 2016 and 2017: 4.8 percent

Average income growth between 2016 and 2017: 2.7 percent

Projected employment growth between 2016 and 2026: 18.7 percent

1. Information Security Analysts

Job growth between 2016 and 2017: 8.7 percent

Average income growth between 2016 and 2017: 3.8 percent

Projected employment growth between 2016 and 2026: 28.4 percent

