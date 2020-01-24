The top 6 mattresses to buy right now, according to Consumer Reports

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. NBC News has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
In the past, finding the right mattress was an extensive boots-on-the-ground process that required a lot of in-person research and planning. But with the rise of online bedding retailers and sites — like Casper, Amazon, Brooklyn Bedding and Nest Bedding — shopping for a mattress online has gotten easier.
So we asked Consumer Reports digital lifestyle editor Elliot Weiler how to shop for the best mattresses online and score the best value.
Whether you prefer to sleep on your back, with someone by your side or you're simply looking for an option that will easily ship to your door, Consumer Reports did all the research for you. Here are the six top-rated mattresses that you can buy online:
Best bed-in-a-box mattresses
1. Amazon Basics Memory Foam Mattress
The Amazon Basics mattress is backed by more than 1,100 reviews and has an average of 4.3 stars out of 5. It has a plush memory foam layer that adapts to the contours of your body and a hard bottom layer that gives the mattress structure.
2. Signature Sleep Gold Series Mattress
This queen size mattress is 12-inches deep, including a plush, 4-inch layer of memory foam. It comes with a 15-year limited warranty.
Best mattress for side sleepers
3. Pure Green Natural Latex Mattress
This mattress is designed to provide firm support with a 100-percent natural latex foam. "I'm a side sleeper who loves a very firm bed. This morning for the first time in ages it felt like I really had the best night of sleep and my bad back was not aching, not even a twinge," said one buyer.
Best mattress for back sleepers
4. Avocado Green Mattress
According to testing conducted by Consumer Reports, back sleepers need optimal support along the natural curve of the spine. Reviewers agreed that the Avocado Green Mattress was one of the best for these types of sleepers. It's made with organic wool, cotton, latex and more than 1,400 pocketed support coils.
Best adjustable air mattress
5. Sleep Number 360 c2 Smart Bed
When you think of a typical air mattress, you might be thinking of one you blow up to take on a camping trip. This high-tech mattress, however, has a 2-inch gel-infused layer and you can manually adjust two air chambers in the bed to match your preferred level of firmness.
Best mattress for couples
6. Real Bed Mattress
This mattress delivers responsive firmness: It's designed with 8 separate layers — including power core springs, natural latex and organic cotton — to meet the needs of a wide range of sleepers.
