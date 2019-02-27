Get the Better newsletter.

Feb. 27, 2019, 9:32 AM GMT By Amanda Loudin

Leanne Pedante was never a runner, but she did like to stay fit and enjoyed finding new ways to challenge her body. She and two friends gave a treadmill studio class a try and a funny thing happened along the way: They all became runners, both indoors and out. Today those same three friends own STRIDE, a popular treadmill studio in Pasadena and are on the verge of franchising more.

Treadmill studios are popping up all over the country. From the 1,100 and growing Orange Theory locations worldwide to the mom-and-pop boutique studios and everything in between, fitness buffs and runners alike are jumping on the treads.

Lynne Garcia, a 47-year old sales professional based in Los Angeles, counts herself among them. As a lifelong runner who got more serious about her sport in the past few years, her schedule required that she run in the dark, pre-dawn hours by herself. “I didn’t enjoy that,” she says, “so I started looking for a gym where I could use a treadmill.”

Her search led her to STRIDE and she hasn’t looked back. “Having a studio to run in has made me more consistent with my training because I can always fit it in,” she says. “That wasn’t always the case.”

If you’re intrigued by the idea of joining others in a treadmill workout, know that there are plenty of variations from one studio to the next. As with spin classes or other group workouts, it may take some trial and error to find the right studio for your needs. But when you do, you may find you’re hooked.

What to expect from a treadmill workout

Most studios will offer several classes per day, making it fairly easy to find one that fits into your schedule. The classes may vary in structure from one day to the next or even one class to the next, depending on the studio.

Orange Theory, for instance, averages around eight to nine classes per day, but could go into double digits if it’s a particularly busy location. Pricing varies by location as well, but there are membership levels from four classes per month at a cost of $59, up to unlimited classes at $159 per month. The average drop-in cost is $28 per class.

Coleman Rutherford, senior manager of workout design with Orange Theory, says that classes run from 45 to 90 minutes, hinging on the purpose of each session. “Depending on the class, we will have one group start on the treadmill for sets of intervals while another is on the floor doing various strength work,” he explains. “They then switch.”

The classes aim to take participants through five different heart-rate training zones and each member wears a monitor. “We classify participants as either a power walker, jogger or runner, and they vary their paces off their category,” explains Rutherford. “Everything is in the participant’s control. If they are feeling off due to a bad night’s sleep, for instance, they can take it easy that day. If they feel like pushing hard, they can do that, too.”

With these differing levels, Orange Theory aims to offer something for everyone. Pedante says that STRIDE opened with the intent of making running accessible to the general public. “Adults often don’t identify as runners or have a mentality that you either can or can’t run,” she says. “We wanted to break down those barriers.”

When the studio first opened, it was populated by people who simply wanted a good workout, not by those who considered themselves runners, says Pedante. “But many of them have become runners and now there is a percentage of our membership who uses the workouts as part of their race training.”