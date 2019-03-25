So why not find out? “Setting a timer before doing your regular cleaning tasks gives you an idea of how long each one realistically takes,” she said. Knowing that the dreaded chore actually takes literally three minutes can make you much more likely to just do it.

To get you started, here are three things each you can do in one, two, five, 10, and 20 minutes. Hoffman recommends using a timer as you're working, especially if you have a competitive streak. “I love timers because you're always trying to beat them,” she said. You can also use her app, which comes with built-in random timed challenges (it's available for Apple or Android).

One minute

You can find a minute while you wait for coffee to brew, or your shower to get hot.

Throw away a few pieces of trash

Wipe down a counter or surface

Make the bed

Two minutes

You can find two minutes while you let the dog outside (in your fenced yard, of course!)

Sweep/swiffer the floor in one room

Put away a few items of laundry

Put ten things away that aren’t where they belong

Five minutes

You can find five minutes while you fill the tub or wait for the water to boil for dinner. Or, while you're binging Netflix, as the intro plays.

Clear off one shelf, counter, or table top

Empty the dishwasher or dish drainer

Clean the toilet or shower/tub

10 minutes

You can find 10 minutes in between binging episodes (bonus, it gets you up and moving!). Or, plan to take the time right after work, before changing into your comfy clothes, or maybe in those few minutes while you wait for your partner to finish getting ready before you go out.

Collect and wash dishes

Vacuum one room

Put a load of laundry away

20 minutes

This is a time to actually schedule, Hoffman said. Set it aside at, say, the beginning of weekend. “Saturday mornings are great,” she said. “Do it early so it's not looming over you.”

Deal with the “floordrobe” (or “chairdrobe” or “bedrobe”) and put all clothes away

Clean the bathroom

Do an in depth clean of one room. (Don't know where to start? Download the checklist on Hoffman's website: Basic Cleaning for Almost Any Room)

Inspired to do more after that 20 minutes? I know I usually am, once I get going. It's just as important to take time in between the 20 minute sessions, Hoffman said, lest you spin back out into a marathon session. Sit down with a cup of coffee or, hey, no judgment, scroll through Instagram for five minutes. If you're still motivated and find yourself looking for things to do (stranger things have happened!) check out Hoffman's Ten Things You Forget to Clean checklists for inspiration. But if you don't feel like going back to cleaning after your break, no worries. You'll find a few minutes somewhere else today.

