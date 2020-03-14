This is Sunday Suppers, a weekly menu of comfort food favorites meant to be lingered over — with the goal of helping you and your family relax and reconnect.
We are living in very unsettling times. There is a pervasive feeling of unease and downright fear, and while it often feels it is all anyone is talking about, it still brings us some sort of release and sense of community to share our feelings with the people we're with.
And I wish I could say something comforting, but the truth is we just don’t know what is going to happen in the coming days and weeks and months. Well, we know a few things. We know we are going to continue to seek out those we love and spend time with them. We know that we still need to feed our families and friends. And we know that moments like Sunday suppers will likely become an even more necessary part of how we weather the mysterious storm that seems to be upon us.
In the face of adversity, in the face of the unknown, we gravitate to comfort foods. When we feel like we can’t control what is happening around us, we reach for things we can control. Like dinner. Like baking. Cracking eggs, chopping onions, stirring soups, these are still things that can bring us a sense of wellbeing, and while it surely isn’t a cure for what is happening, it’s something. And something is better than nothing.
One Skillet Creamy Mustard Pork Chops
This dish is actually easy enough to make on a weeknight, but comforting enough to qualify for a Sunday night supper, no question. A simple pan sauce is made with onions, wine, broth, mustard and cream, with a hit of parsley for color and freshness.
Parmesan Mashed Potatoes
You can serve the pork chops over rice or pasta or whatever starch you like, but the sauce would be decadent and lush spooned over mashed potatoes. These have a bit of parmesan cheese for extra flavor. If you have not made mashed potatoes from scratch, or if you save them for holiday meals, then you will be pleasantly surprised at how easily they come together for a family meal.
Make extra, as they reheat very easily for dinners later in the week. If you are reheating them, you can do it in a microwave, or over low heat on the stove-top, perhaps adding in a bit of extra milk to loosen them up.
Roasted Asparagus
Super simple, and ’tis the season. Just a tiny bit of hands on work, and then it’s all about the oven.
Chocolate and Peanut Cookies
Hand-chopping chocolate bars is what makes the difference in this cookie recipe. The chopping doesn’t take long, and I find it very satisfying, the thump of the knife, the crunch of the chocolate splitting part into slivers. Don’t be hesitant to scrape every bit of the chocolate shards into the batter; bigger pieces and little fragments together are what make these amazing. That and the peanuts, make this chocolate chunk peanut cookie recipe something beyond the norm.
More Sunday dinner ideas
- Creamy Tuscan chicken
- Garlicky roast chicken with shallots and potatoes
- Roast beef with crispy parmesan potatoes
- A Dijon and honey pork tenderloin is the star of this Sunday menu
- A one-skillet dinner your whole family will love
Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.