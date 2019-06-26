Get the Better newsletter.
By Jill Cornfield, CNBC

The lure of remote work is obvious. You can save on the costs of a formal work wardrobe, lunches out and commuting.

Until now, you might have been limited in your choice of jobs. That’s changing. Some fields had an increase of more than 50% in remote jobs in the past year, according to FlexJobs.

More than 4 million employees — slightly more than 3% of the U.S. workforce — work from home at least half the time, according to Global Workplace Analytics, a telecommuting research site.

Certain careers offer more remote jobs than others. FlexJobs found that seven fields had high rates — more than 50% — of remote career opportunities over the last year.

Some of these are somewhat surprising, since they aren’t typically associated with remote work.

A “remote job” is defined as professional-level employment that allows the worker to do the job from home either entirely or part of the time. These types of gigs include telecommuting jobs, virtual jobs, at-home jobs and other similar names.

Here are some categories that have seen high remote-job growth in 2018:

1. Math and economics

Sample job titles include actuarial analyst, economics faculty member, mathematical programmer, data scientist and high school math teacher.

Sample job listing: Senior business data analyst.

The average salary for a senior business intelligence analyst tops out, according to Payscale, at $117,714.

2. Insurance

Sample job titles include loss control specialist, nurse case manager, premium auditor, underwriting manager and claims representative.

Sample job listing: Clinical consultant

The average clinical consultant salary ranges from $58,412 to $106,510, according to Payscale.

3. Nonprofit and philanthropy

Sample job titles include senior national fundraising director, program director, policy manager, major gifts officer and partnerships manager.

Sample job listing: Senior national fundraising director

The average salary for a senior fundraising director is, according to Glassdoor, $116,171.

4. Mortgage and real estate

Sample job titles include senior loan officer, director of sales, district manager, real estate content producer and real estate valuation manager.

Sample job listing: Mortgage processor

The average mortgage processor salary ranges from $33,000 to $55,000, according to Payscale.

5. Marketing

Sample job titles include associate product manager, marketing specialist, marketing operations manager, online campaign manager and digital marketing analyst.

Sample job listing: Marketing manager

The average marketing manager salary, according to Payscale, is $63,466.

6. Engineering

Sample job titles include solutions engineer, software engineer, automation expert, design/field engineering technician and head of front-end engineering.

Sample job listing: Senior engineer-project manager

The average senior project manager engineering salary, according to Payscale, ranges from $83,000 to $152,000.

7. Project management

Sample job titles include business process consultant, engagement manager, project manager, scrum master and project management manager.

Sample job listing: Director of client development

The average salary for a director of client development, according to Payscale, ranges from $61,000 to $220,000.

Disclosure: Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow. is a financial wellness and education initiative from CNBC and Acorns, the micro-investing app. NBCUniversal and Comcast Venture are investors in Acorns.

