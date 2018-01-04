Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

You've probably heard about the snow, ice and wind that's about to pummel the East Coast. The National Weather Service is predicting a massive storm they’re calling a ‘bomb cyclone’ or ‘bombogenesis.'

What in the world is bombogenesis?

It may sound like a 1970s band name, but it happens when a weather system undergoes a rapid drop in atmospheric pressure and quickly intensifies. Think a blizzard combined with hurricane-force winds.

Here are some tips to help you survive the storm.

Before the storm hits:

Get your emergency-kit ready

Make sure to have enough water and non-perishable food on hand for at least 3 days. Also make sure to have a first aid kit, flashlight, batteries, can opener, hand warmers and cell phone chargers available. See the full list from Ready.gov here.

Prep your home:

Freezing temperatures often lead to frozen pipes — which may cause your pipes to burst. Learn how to turn off the water valves in your home in case a crisis arises.

Gas up your car:

If you’re on the road when the storm hits, you’ll want to make sure you have enough gas to get home or keep the heat on if you’re stranded.