You've probably heard about the snow, ice and wind that's about to pummel the East Coast. The National Weather Service is predicting a massive storm they’re calling a ‘bomb cyclone’ or ‘bombogenesis.'
What in the world is bombogenesis?
It may sound like a 1970s band name, but it happens when a weather system undergoes a rapid drop in atmospheric pressure and quickly intensifies. Think a blizzard combined with hurricane-force winds.
Here are some tips to help you survive the storm.
Before the storm hits:
Get your emergency-kit ready
Make sure to have enough water and non-perishable food on hand for at least 3 days. Also make sure to have a first aid kit, flashlight, batteries, can opener, hand warmers and cell phone chargers available. See the full list from Ready.gov here.
Prep your home:
Freezing temperatures often lead to frozen pipes — which may cause your pipes to burst. Learn how to turn off the water valves in your home in case a crisis arises.
Gas up your car:
If you’re on the road when the storm hits, you’ll want to make sure you have enough gas to get home or keep the heat on if you’re stranded.
During the storm:
Stay inside during the storm if you are able to. If you absolutely have to go outside, remember these tips:
Wear layers:
If there isn’t any way around venturing into the storm, make sure you dress in warm layers. And don’t forget your gloves, hat and scarf. If your power goes out indoors, those layers will be helpful, too.
Walk on ice – safely:
The trick to walking on ice is to think like a penguin — seriously. Avoid kicking your legs back with each stride, keep your torso straight and your arms at your side.
Fall on ice – the right way:
Yes, there is a correct way to fall. The trick? Bend your knees, keep your arms away, fall on your side and tuck your head. Read more here.
Shovel smart:
There’s a smart and safe way to shovel snow. Make sure to stretch before beginning shoveling. Remember to push the snow rather than lifting it and maintain proper posture. Also don't overexert yourself — shovel no more than 15 to 20 minutes at a time.
