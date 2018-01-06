How melt ice when you're out of rock salt

Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

The snow may have stopped for many of us, but the cold weather hasn't. Temperatures on the East Coast have dropped to brutally cold levels, which leads us to our next winter woe: ice.

For most of us, a big bag of rock salt is our go-to solution for eliminating ice from driveways and walkways ... and it also happens to be sold out. All the time. If you haven't been able to get your hands on a bag this week, you are probably panicking — but it turns out, there is another solution, thanks to Jeff Rossen, NBC News National Investigative Correspondent and host of Rossen Reports. You can actually make your own homemade version of rock salt with items you already have in your home, according to Rossen. Here's how to make the ice-melting magic: