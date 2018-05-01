Get the Better newsletter.

Fortunately, hurricane season in the U.S has been milder than early summer forecasts predicted, but we’re far from out of the woods. The North Atlantic Hurricane Season spans from June 30 to November 1, and tropical storm Gordon, responsible for at least the death of one in Florida, a child, remains an active threat along the Gulf Coast.

One can only hope that hurricane season dies down without any more catastrophes, but for the next couple of months, those of us in high-risk areas need to be prepared for the worst.

What exactly does that entail and how can you ensure you and your family’s (pets included) safety in a hurricane? We talked with Anthony Tornetta, spokesperson for American Red Cross, to compile this list of essential tips for when to leave, what to have on hand, how to ride out a storm (don’t do it!) and how to stay safe once the storm passes.

Have an evacuation plan in place before a hurricane warning comes

Hurricanes, unlike other natural disasters such as earthquakes and wildfires, typically don’t strike out of nowhere. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issues hurricane watches 48 hours before an anticipated onset, and releases hurricane warnings in an advance of 36 hours.

If your area has a hurricane watch or warning in effect, your best bet is to pack up and go ASAP — but you should have a plan in place ahead of time.

“We encourage the very three simple steps: get a kit, make a plan and be informed,” Tornetta tells NBC News BETTER. “This is key when facing a natural disaster. You need to know where to go if you have to evacuate.”

A storm is by nature chaotic and securing a place with family or elsewhere before the storm reaches landfall is key. If family or friends aren’t available, know where the local shelters are. You can find those nearest to you by entering your zip code in the Red Cross app, which is available for free in the Apple Store, Google Play and online.

Your hurricane kit staples: chargers, food, contact lenses and more

Hurricane emergency kits can be bought in stores and online, but no matter what you buy, Tornetta underscores that you’re going to have to tailor it to fit your needs.

“Going through a disaster is not a normal occurrence, so we want to put some sort of normalcy to a rather un-normal situation,” he says.

In addition to the staples such as a flashlight, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable foods and a first-aid kit, Tornetta notes that you’ll also want to add the following:

Any medications you’re taking (at least a week’s worth).

Spare glasses and/or spare contact lenses if applicable.

Charging cords for devices

A powered brick charger

More bottled water and more non-perishable foods

A can opener

Documentation and ID cards

Living wills

A wallet with cash and credit cards

Anything you'll need to function in the next 72 hours.

‘Riding out the storm’ is never a good idea, but if you do…

Plenty of folks have inspiring stories of riding out super storms and hurricanes safely. But think of all the people who don’t have those stories, or who didn’t make it through? It’s a morbid thought, but a reminder to get out while you can.

“I have friends down south who evacuate immediately — as soon as they hear that the storm has a name,” Tornetta says approvingly. “Others will ride it out. But we at the Red Cross [urge] people to listen to local authorities. If the local news station is telling you about a mandatory evacuation, please evacuate.”

Now, if you are going to take the potentially deadly route of riding out the storm, be sure you know what you’re in for and prep as well as you can.

“I don't want to pigeonhole into saying you must do this for your house, as everyone's home is different, but absolutely board up windows, and if it’s getting late in the evening and there’s a possible flash flood, don't stay on the first floor.”

Keep your emergency kit close at hand and be prepared for a prolonged power outage by having those phones and flashlights fully powered. Tornetta also recommends investing in a hand crank radio.

Shelters have partnerships to protect your pets — and often you can visit them

Now, if you’re anything like me, the doting mother of two dogs, you may be thinking, “No way am I going to a shelter where I’ll be separated from my pets.”

True, you may not be able to keep them in the shelter with you and other folks seeking refuge, but most shelters have partnerships with community organizations to accommodate your pets.

“We work to make sure pets have a safe place to go,” says Tornetta. “Shelters are typically partnered with community groups that have a safe place for pets where you even have visiting rights. One shelter we worked with in Baton Rouge a few years ago had a pet shelter that was not attached to the people's shelter but we provided transportation for people to visit their pets be they dogs, birds or fish.”