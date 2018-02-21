How do you maintain a work-life balance?

I can’t say I’ve perfected the work-life balance answer; I am struggling with that still. I suspect I will struggle with that the rest of my life, but I will say that the things that bring me peace are my faith and exercise when I do it, which is not nearly enough, but a good long run does it for me. Any time in the mountains or on the beach does that and time with good friends is important. I think, again, serving other people, even outside the typical routine of your job, finding ways to serve in your community, is a great way to recharge and re-power yourself for your tasks.

What's your morning routine?

My typical morning routine, ideally, is I get up, I read. I try to read the scriptures; I’m a member of the church of Jesus Christ of Saints Mormon. I try to pray, then I read the news. Typically, what I read in the news then spurs me into a day of activity in addition to what I already have planned. That’s my morning routine.

What's your bedtime routine?

I don’t get enough sleep, that’s the reality. But sleep is absolutely crucial and I cannot be my best self on little sleep — at least not anymore. You know I’ve had jobs that have required me to pull multiple all nighters in a row, when I was in the CIA that was sort of the chase. I was an investment banker for a while, I worked insane hours in that role as well, and I’m still very busy and not getting enough sleep, but it’s absolutely critical. If we can find a way to all get more sleep, I’ll be very supportive of that.

Do you have a guilty pleasure?

I have a couple. Captain Crunch Crunch Berries and Swedish Fish.

What drives you to get up every morning?

What really drives me these days is making sure that we protect equality and liberty in the United States of America and that’s something that drives me all day long, every day right now.

McMullin announces his presidential campaign as an Independent candidate on August 10, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. George Frey / Getty Images

What advice would you give to your younger self?

The advice I would give to my younger self would be to focus a little bit more on my personal life and try to find that balance, even though it’s very, very difficult. It’s so important and hard to do when you want to make a difference in the world and have a positive impact. A CIA boss once told me when I was in my late twenties that I needed to focus on my personal life or I was — well I won’t say, but he projected some very negative outcomes for me if I didn't start focusing on my personal life. And I realized his comments reflected some of his own experiences, so I’m passing that along to you. Focus on your personal lives. Always try to keep it in balance. I say that as someone who has absolutely no experience doing that, but I know it’s important.

Do you have any tips for getting things accomplished ?

One person alone rarely achieves, or performs as well as teams, as groups, can. One person alone rarely achieves, or performs as well as teams, as groups, can.

Have a plan and work well with the team so you aren’t pulling alone. It’s important to organize and delegate, that’s critical. Or organize and share responsibility. One person alone rarely achieves, or performs as well as teams, as groups, can. So, there is just tremendous value. If you are an ambitious person wanting to make a difference, you may always be the type of person who just wants to get between point a and point b in the most direct way possible, regardless of how it will impact other people’s feelings. I would say to check that and realize that bringing people along in the process is absolutely critical and will make you and your goal and your efforts toward your goal more effective.

What’s next for you?

I’m very focused on defending our democracy. I feel that democracy in the United States and also in Europe, is under pressure by both internal and external forces. I just think it’s absolutely critical that we maintain a government of self-rule, accountable to the people that respects our inherent equality and liberty.

