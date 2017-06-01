10 seriously filling salads you'll want to eat all summer

Lemony green bean salad with figs and feta Sylvie Shirazi / Gourmande in the Kitchen

Green Beans

According to the latest Dietary Guidelines Scientific Report, Americans are consuming just half the fiber needed for optimal health. Fiber may play a role in reducing chronic diseases, like cancer and heart disease, and is also helpful for digestion and weight management. A cup of green beans provides 5 grams of the 25 to 38 grams of fiber needed each day. (The higher amounts are recommended for adult males.) This delightful Lemony Green Bean Salad with Figs and Feta packs a lot of fiber and flavorful ingredients. If you don’t have the hemp seeds on hand, I think it would be just as delicious without them.

Peach, Cherry and Halloumi Salad Delish Knowledge

Peaches

Another summer staple, peaches often bring up thoughts of cobblers and pies, but the juicy fruit is a great addition to salads, too. If their flavor isn’t enough to grab you, this might: Research suggests that the plant compounds in peaches (known as flavanols) have anti-obesity and anti-diabetes effects. This Peach, Cherry and Halloumi salad would make a great meatless main dish. I confess, though it sounds like a delicious touch, I’d probably skip the homemade basil croutons! See above: Lazy days of summer!

Honey and strawberry panzanella salad With salt and Wit

Strawberries

It may come as a surprise but a cup of these ruby red gems have more vitamin C than an orange. Vitamin C has an impact on your immune response so making sure you’re getting enough of this nutrient is one way to help your body stay healthy. I can’t think of a better way to nourish your body’s needs than this stunning but super simple Honey & Strawberry Panzanella Salad.

Snap pea and cucumber salad Bourbon and Honey

Sugar Snap Peas

More than just an easy snack, sugar snap peas belong in salads and other fare. They’re a good source of iron, and sub-optimal levels of this mineral can impact mood and memory, according to a scientific review. Granted, animal sources of iron are better absorbed than plant sources but the vitamin C from the lemony vinaigrette in this fresh Snap Pea and Cucumber Salad will help on that front.

Tomato Mozzarella Caprese Salad Layla Pujol / Laylita's Recipes

Tomatoes

One of my all-time favorite salads is a simple caprese and summer is the best time to enjoy this classic treat. Beyond the flavor factor, tomatoes are rich in carotenoids--nutrients that have some pretty amazing benefits. I’ve discussed the skin-protecting perks of lycopene elsewhere (see: watermelon), but this carotenoid may also protect against heart disease by inhibiting plaque formation. Besides the health benefits, tomatoes are an easy salad staple and heirloom tomatoes are the best of the bunch. These beauties bring more flavor and interest than a typical tomato—particularly a bland, out of season one. This stunning Tomato Mozzarella Caprese recipe shows you many different ways to layer your salad—stacked, tossed, and more—and includes instructions on how to make a basil-garlic oil. It sounds like a special touch, but if you’re pressed for time or want to simplify it, you can always just use the basil leaves and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Grilled watermelon salad Sassy Eats

Watermelon

Watermelon screams summer and the juicy fruit has a lot to offer health-wise. It has, on average, 40 percent more lycopene than tomatoes, notable during sunny summer months since lycopene has been shown to boost your skin’s defense against damaging UVB sun rays. One of my favorite ways to enjoy this summer classic is to toss it with feta cheese and a drizzle of good quality balsamic vinegar. Chopped, shelled pistachios or pepita (pumpkin) seeds bring healthy fats, fiber, and good crunch to this simple salad. If you want to take it up a notch, this grilled watermelon salad will do the trick.

Summer squash and zucchini quinoa salad with toasted pine nuts Simply Quinoa

Zucchini

Zucchini doesn’t get a ton of attention outside of the fact that they’re a low-cal sub for pasta when spiralized. However, they deserve a starring role if you’re one of the 15.3 million Americans suffering from irritable bowel syndrome, a GI condition that causes gas, bloating, discomfort, and alterations in bowel habits. Dietary modifications are considered the first line of defense, with more than 85 percent of patients experiencing improvements after following a low-FODMAP diet. The diet involves limiting a group of carbohydrates that are poorly digested in the small intestines, which leads to the troubling symptoms. While many summery veggies, such as asparagus and sugar snap peas, are limited on this plan, zucchinis are well tolerated. All of the ingredients in this Summer Squash + Zucchini Quinoa Salad with Toasted Pine Nuts are suitable for low-FODMAPers.

