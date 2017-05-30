Get the Better newsletter.

If there’s one mainstay of a healthy diet that we all seem to be able to agree on, it’s the importance of drinking water.

As we learned firsthand, staying hydrated boosts energy, curbs hunger and gives you that enviable summer glow. It can also help improve focus at work, encourage quality sleep and offers up other benefits that make our lives healthier and more productive.

And as the temperature begins to heat up — and we take our morning jogs and weekend lunch dates outdoors — it’s especially important to keep that water bottle nearby. In hot weather, we tend to lose more water through sweating, so it’s important to be diligent about replacing that lost fluid.