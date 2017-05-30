Sign up for the BETTER newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

NBC News BETTER brings you wellness news and tips to make the most of your mind, your body and your life.

10 infused-water recipes to keep you hydrated all summer long

Add a little excitement to your glass with a pop of color (and some actual taste) to keep you sipping away.
by Brianna Steinhilber /  / Updated 
Using fruit, veggies and herbs to make ice cubes will add a pop of color and flavor to a glass of water.
Using fruit, veggies and herbs to make ice cubes will add a pop of color and flavor to a glass of water.Let's Mingle
Get the Better newsletter.

If there’s one mainstay of a healthy diet that we all seem to be able to agree on, it’s the importance of drinking water.

As we learned firsthand, staying hydrated boosts energy, curbs hunger and gives you that enviable summer glow. It can also help improve focus at work, encourage quality sleep and offers up other benefits that make our lives healthier and more productive.

And as the temperature begins to heat up — and we take our morning jogs and weekend lunch dates outdoors — it’s especially important to keep that water bottle nearby. In hot weather, we tend to lose more water through sweating, so it’s important to be diligent about replacing that lost fluid.

Get the Better newsletter.

This is What Happened When We Drank More Water

Mar.09.201702:27

But even the most avid hydrators among us have to admit: water can get boring. Especially when lemonade, Frappuccinos and glasses of rosé are calling our name. The solution? Adding a little excitement to your glass with a pop of color and some actual taste to keep you sipping away.

When it comes to flavoring water the sky is the limit — there are endless combos of fruit, veggies and herbs to experiment with. Here are a few of our favorite combos to get you started:

Image: Blackberry lemon infused water
Blackberry lemon infused waterTried and Tasty

Recipe: Blackberry Lemon

Image: Watermelon basil infused water
Watermelon basil infused waterBelle of the Kitchen

Recipe: Watermelon Basil

Image: Coconut kiwi mint infused water
Coconut kiwi mint infused waterSugar &amp; Cloth

Recipe: Coconut Kiwi Mint Infused Water

Image: Rosemary citrus water
Rosemary citrus waterDelightful E Made

Recipe: Rosemary Citrus

Image: Raspberry, rose and vanilla water
Raspberry, rose and vanilla waterShe Who Eats

Recipe: Raspberry, Rose and Vanilla

Image: Jalapeno cucumber lime infused water
Jalapeno cucumber lime infused waterSparkle

Recipe: Jalapeno Cucumber Lime

Image: Blackberry sage flavored water
Blackberry sage flavored waterAlpha Smoot; Cup of Jo

Recipe: Blackberry Sage

Image: Lime, mint, cucumber and green tea infusion
Lime, mint, cucumber and green tea infusionLyndsey Paige Eden

Recipe: Lime, Mint, Cucumber and Green Tea Infusion

Image: Mojito water
Mojito waterSugar &amp; Soul

Recipe: Mojito Water

Image: Flavored ice cubes
Flavored ice cubesLet's Mingle

Recipe: Flavored Ice Cubes

WHAT A NUTRITIONIST WANTS YOU TO KNOW

Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Get the Better newsletter.
MORE FROM better