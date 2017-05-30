If there’s one mainstay of a healthy diet that we all seem to be able to agree on, it’s the importance of drinking water.
As we learned firsthand, staying hydrated boosts energy, curbs hunger and gives you that enviable summer glow. It can also help improve focus at work, encourage quality sleep and offers up other benefits that make our lives healthier and more productive.
And as the temperature begins to heat up — and we take our morning jogs and weekend lunch dates outdoors — it’s especially important to keep that water bottle nearby. In hot weather, we tend to lose more water through sweating, so it’s important to be diligent about replacing that lost fluid.
But even the most avid hydrators among us have to admit: water can get boring. Especially when lemonade, Frappuccinos and glasses of rosé are calling our name. The solution? Adding a little excitement to your glass with a pop of color and some actual taste to keep you sipping away.
When it comes to flavoring water the sky is the limit — there are endless combos of fruit, veggies and herbs to experiment with. Here are a few of our favorite combos to get you started:
Recipe: Blackberry Lemon
Recipe: Watermelon Basil
Recipe: Coconut Kiwi Mint Infused Water
Recipe: Rosemary Citrus
Recipe: Raspberry, Rose and Vanilla
Recipe: Jalapeno Cucumber Lime
Recipe: Blackberry Sage
Recipe: Lime, Mint, Cucumber and Green Tea Infusion
Recipe: Mojito Water
Recipe: Flavored Ice Cubes
WHAT A NUTRITIONIST WANTS YOU TO KNOW
- Bad nutrition advice dietitians want you to forget
- The best way to lose weight boils down to these three things
- What you need to know about going vegan
- What is healthier: natural sugar, table sugar or artificial sweeteners?
- The healthier pick: a hot dog or a hamburger?
Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.