When evaluating a new job opportunity, you're probably laser-focused on the salary. But there's another crucial element to consider: the potential to grow that salary in the future.
Right now, the median base pay for full-time workers in the U.S. is $52,943, according to Glassdoor's most recent Local Pay Report. That number is up 2.6 percent from last year, signaling positive signs of wage growth for job seekers today.
To see which roles have the largest pay growth potential, Glassdoor used data from its platform to track the positions that saw the biggest salary increases from last year to this year. Bank teller was the the top job title. Employees in this role saw the largest pay boost, a year-over-year increase of 9.1 percent.
Here are the other positions that made the list:
10. Security Officer
Median base pay: $35,700
Year-over-year wage growth: 4.6 percent
9. Truck Driver
Median base pay: $54,479
Year-over-year wage growth: 4.6 percent
8. Bartender
Median base pay: $33,497
Year-over-year wage growth: 4.8 percent
7. Operations Analyst
Median base pay: $57,162
Year-over-year wage growth: 4.9 percent
6. Attorney
Median base pay: $99,859
Year-over-year wage growth: 5.1 percent
5. Solutions Architect
Median base pay: $105,969
Year-over-year wage growth: 5.5 percent
How to get a raise in 4 stepsSep. 19, 201801:07
4. Pharmacy Technician
Median base pay: $32,441
Year-over-year wage growth: 5.7 percent
3. Cashier
Median base pay: $28,338
Year-over-year wage growth: 5.8 percent
2. Maintenance Worker
Median base pay: $41,023
Year-over-year wage growth: 6.3 percent
1. Bank Teller
Median base pay: $31,444
Year-over-year wage growth: 9.1 percent
MORE FROM BETTER
- 4 easy social media updates that will give your career a boost
- How to ask for a raise (and get one)
- A better way to deal with those constant interruptions
- Want to do a better job? This expert says you should work less
Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.