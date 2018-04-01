Get the Better newsletter.

It’s fun to celebrate Cinco de Mayo — a date that honors the Mexican army’s victory over the French empire on May 5, 1862. But some of the festivities’ typical foods and drinks (at least here in America, anyway) are not as healthy or low-cal as I’d like. To lighten things up a little without compromising on flavor, I turned to some top culinary nutrition experts who shared their healthier versions of some Mexican high-calorie favorites. Flavorful tacos, lower-sugar margaritas, spicy and fruity salsas and tasty Mexican sides? We’ve got you covered on Cinco de Mayo or whenever the mood for Mexican food strikes.

TACOS

Adobe Lime Portobello Tacos Lindsey Janeiro, RDN, CLT of Nutrition to Fit

Portobello mushrooms have a meaty texture and flavor, and each cap has less than 20 calories, making them a super light taco filling. A sheet pan makes this recipe weeknight-friendly, and while it calls for slicing a carrot into matchstick-size slices, you could save even more time by buying shredded carrots. For those who like a little more protein in their meals, add some no-sodium-added canned beans to your taco.

Vegetarian Muffin Tin Tacos Sara Haas, RDN, LDN, culinary consultant dietitian

When it comes to making tacos, I trust Sara Haas, RDN, LDN, author of Taco! Taco! Taco! These festive, gluten-free mini taco cups will make a great impression if you’re entertaining on Cinco de Mayo. But they’re also a fun way to liven up everyday dinners. A simple cookie cutter makes quick work out of creating the corn tortilla base and a muffin tin transforms them into little taco cups. Instead of meat, this dish calls for an easy pantry staple: canned pinto beans. Plant-based protein brings more fiber (and therefore, more nutrition) to taco night.

Smokey Shrimp Tacos with Chorizo Beans & Mango Salsa Chef Julie Andrews, MS, RDN, CD, The Gourmet RD

This is the kind of taco you’ll be dreaming about for days after you eat it! All the flavors are like a party in your mouth. The chorizo is mixed with black beans so you get the perfect amount of smokiness without driving the calories through the roof. And the sweet mango salsa is an ideal partner to the smoky taco filling. To keep with the lightened-up theme, the lime crema is made with nonfat Greek yogurt.

Soy-Marinated Steak Tacos with Nectarine Corn Salsa Culinary nutrition expert Jessica Levinson, MS, RDN, CDN

Flank steak is a lean cut of beef that provides protein, iron and zinc. Here, it’s paired with summery nectarines and corn, which work deliciously with the soy marinade.

Chipotle Lime Shrimp Tacos with Creamy Avocado Broccoli Slaw Chef Julie Harrington, RD, Culinary Nutrition Consultant

Shrimp tacos are perfect for Cinco de Mayo or any other night because shrimp cooks up in minutes on the grill or in a grill pan. (One note: For full flavor, don’t skip the 20-minute marinade.) Busy cooks will also appreciate the bagged broccoli slaw mix — a shortcut that doesn’t skimp on nutrition. A serving of this easy ingredient provides fiber, vitamins A and C, and other health protective plant compounds. When mixed with the avocado-yogurt dressing, it’s an incredible taco filling.