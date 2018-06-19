21 quick and safe DIY cleaning hacks

Get the Better newsletter.

Though the frequency of cleaning depends on our lifestyle and whether or not we can afford a housekeeping service, it’s a chore that stares us down with mounting pressure.

I’ve got some serious housecleaning to do right now, but I’m short on time and the last thing I want to do after work is spend an hour scrubbing the tub or stove. Should I just put it all off until the weekend and spend a whole day tackling the inevitable dust and grime? I was leaning toward a big fat “yes” until I consulted a handful of cleaning experts and realized, I can get quite a bit done without investing hours of my day, and better yet, I can use ingredients I already have on hand for cooking, etc., so I don’t have to squander a small fortune on a new batch of eco-friendly cleaning products.

Here’s a list of cleaning hacks for those of us looking to save time, money and of course, sanity.

1. Buff surfaces with olive oil

Olive oil has many nutritional benefits (and can possibly increase longevity). Turns out it can also help you clean the house.

“Olive oil is a great option for cleaning stainless steel, such as pots, pans and appliances. Put olive oil on a soft cloth and rub in a circular motion to buff out any dirty spots,” says Mat Franken, CEO and Founder of Aunt Fannie’s, a manufacturer of whole ingredient, food-based cleaning and pest solutions for the home.

2. Detox the garbage disposal with lemons or limes

The garbage disposal does a lot of dirty work on a regular basis, so it’s important to keep it clean and clog-free.

“To clean and deodorize garbage disposals, use a fresh lemon or lime,” says Franken. “Cut the citrus fruit into quarters, and while you have the water running put the lemon pieces one by one into the disposal.”

4. Remove carpet stains with vodka

Rubbing alcohol, clear vodka (which has a lot of cleaning benefits!) and even white wine can be used for this cleaning hack.

“First blot the stain. Second, pour any type of clear alcohol (rubbing alcohol, vodka, white wine) onto the stain,” says Greg Shepard, owner of the housecleaning service Dallas Maids. “This is better than any over the counter product.”