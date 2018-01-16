Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

If you thought two-day free shipping and all access to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” were the highlights of your Amazon Prime account, you are going to be pleasantly surprised at this other fit feature. Not only can order your yoga pants and earbuds on Amazon Prime, you can actually use it to squeeze in a bit of cardio or stretching anywhere you happen to be.

If you have Amazon Prime ($99 for the year; $10.99 per month) or an Amazon Firestick (starting at $39.99 for the device, which has built-in Prime) you’ve got a golden ticket into fitness videos ranging from yoga to strength training to meditation.

Most of the workout videos you’ll find range between 20 to 30 minutes, so you can always catch a sweat after binge-watching “Mozart in the Jungle” or downward dog before shopping for new throw pillows. For the full fitness experience, you can also find 60- to 70-minute videos so you never have an excuse to skip the gym.

Stream on-demand from home, while traveling or even at the park on a sunny day — Amazon challenges you to workout anywhere. Most videos don’t require equipment, but do offer more advanced options to add weights, bands and other equipment if you have them.

With Amazon Prime, you’ll find more than 300 workout videos and movies included with your membership. Here are five sweat-inducing videos already included with Amazon Prime (and five videos worth the additional splurge):

5 Best Free Workouts on Amazon Prime

Zumba Fitness-Concert Live. Ever been to a concert and just danced around with abandon? This Zumba video is the next best thing and it’ll count as a workout! In addition to the cardio burn, you’ll feel all the electricity from the crowd during this 70-minute latin dance workout. The video features 16 high-energy, calorie-blasting routines that you can do all at once, or pause and break up into intervals. Power Yoga Weight Loss with Erica Vetra. Have less than 30 minutes to spare? This metabolism-boosting yoga workout will Zen you out in just 20 minutes. Flow through movements with instruction from Erica Vetra, an experience yoga instructor who has traveled the world honing in on her yogi skills. 15-Minute HIIT With Maggie Binkley. If you’re looking to get your heart-rate up, but are limited on time, this 15-minute video is for you. Maggie Binkley takes you through these short workouts each day of the week (Monday through Friday), focusing on specific areas on different days, and including a few full-body routines as well. Come Saturday, you’ll be ready to cheers to your accomplishments! 8-Minute Abs Workout. This quick tutorial makes it easy to power through an abs session and will get you doing more than the run-of-the-mill crunches. Plan to burn between 50 to 110 calories during this core-toning workout, recommended five days a week. High-Energy Full-Body Pilates Fitness Fusion Workout. If you’re new to Pilates, a mat workout is a great way to begin learning the movements. The video flows through three circuits, featuring high-energy Pilates moves, and some yoga and cardio elements. Join for just one round or power through for the entire 45-minute workout.

5 Best Add-Ons To Your Amazon Prime

Tracy Anderson: The Method For Beginners. Choose from a handful of workout DVDs from this celebrity trainer. She’ll have you working up a sweat doing cardio or more targeted moves for the arms, legs, and core. Anderson’s queue of videos range from about $2.99 to $9.99. Considering that Anderson has her own collection of studios across the globe that run about $45 per class, this is a steal! Jillian Michaels: Ripped in 30. The former “The Biggest Loser” trainer has more than a dozen videos on Amazon Prime, including this 30-Day Shred. Jillian Michaels will walk you through your month-long fitness journey that will increase your fitness and teach fundamentals of a healthy diet. “Ripped in 30” is available for $9.99. Denise Austin: Hot Body Yoga. Sculpt long and lean muscle with Denise Austin’s 60-minute yoga video. The workout starts with slimming vinyasa poses, then leads you through toning movements with light weight. Available for $13.99. Not into yoga? Sift through Austin’s catalogue of other cardio and strength videos. Leslie Sansone: Walk Off Fat Fast. This is just one of Leslie Sansone’s walking videos available on Amazon Prime that will give you the skills, form, and tips to take your walking outside to the trail. Walking is a low-impact, but effective way to lose weight and stay active, and it’s great for all ages. The video literally walks you through a few fat-burning walking programs set to beats per minute in workout music. Available for $2.99 to rent; $9.99 to purchase. Jane Fonda’s Original Workout. The original. The classic. The one and only. Jane Fonda! Throwback your fitness routine (and break out the leg warmers!) with a workout video from this ‘80s exercise genius. Fonda will take you through aerobics, strength, and flexibility movements with options for beginners and advanced. The video is available for $9.99.

