The rules on what’s healthy and what’s not seem to change on a daily basis. (Example: We still can’t figure out if coconut oil is better in your food or on your body.) But it goes without saying that binging on greasy takeout and the latest season of your favorite TV show night after night will never add up to a healthier, better you.

It turns out there are certain behaviors (like taking a break from the gym and even stressing out when you're on deadline at work) that may not be as bad as you think. Here are seven things that seem unhealthy — but are actually pretty good for you.

1. Having a glass (or two) of wine with dinner

When it comes to losing weight, you’ve likely heard that it’s best to avoid the liquid calories found in alcohol. But a recent review of studies on the impact of alcohol on weight gain published in Current Obesity Reports found that frequent light to moderate alcohol intake — meaning at most two drinks a day for men and one for women — does not seem to be associated with obesity risk. However, binge drinking (consuming five or more drinks on an occasion) and heavy drinking (more than four drinks in a day for men, or more than three for women) were linked to an increased risk of obesity and a growing waistline. So go ahead and enjoy a glass or two of wine with dinner — just don’t overdo it. Drinking too much may lower your inhibition and cause you to polish off that pint of chocolate chip cookie dough.

2. Indulging in your favorite comfort foods

Whether you’re trying to lose weight or not, you already know you shouldn’t indulge in mac and cheese and bacon double cheeseburgers every day. However, “it’s ok to enjoy comfort foods from time to time,” says Rachel Beller, RDN, a nutritionist based in Los Angeles. In fact, if you deprive yourself of the foods you love, your efforts could backfire and lead to binge-eating down the road. The key to indulging your cravings, says Beller, is selecting comfort foods that yield a return on your health — think mashed potatoes made with clean ingredients or pizza made with whole grain crust. In other words, don’t reach for a bag of Cheetos, which offers no nutritional value. “That would be counterproductive no matter what,” notes Beller. If you do indulge in a meal that's not nutritionally stellar (hello, margaritas and nachos!), don't beat yourself up and slide into a junk food-filled abyss. Just pick up where you left off and make the next meal a healthy one.