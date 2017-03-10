Subscribe Let our news meet your inbox. SIGN UP

“Activism” officially peaked as a buzzword this year, for good reason. But did you know that millennial men are 15 percent more likely to call themselves activists than millennial women are? What makes this baffling: 74 percent of nonprofits are led by women, so there is no shortage of activist role models out there for women and girls.

So, if you need a few reminders on how to get started as an activist, or need a refresher course on how to become even better at it, no fear: We’ve turned to the experts who gathered at the She’s the First Summit to get their best insights.

It doesn't have to be a huge event. “Not every protest has to be the size of a women’s march," says Jessica Bennett, author of Feminist Fight Club. Don’t underestimate the power of continued, small actions to change your community. It’s sustained action that helps to change minds over time. While showing up and taking up space in person at demonstrations always sends a strong message to legislators, so does volunteering, engaging in thoughtful dialogues online or at the family dinner table and calling your local rep over lunch hour.

Own your activist identity. The world needs more of us out there!

Christen Brandt and Tammy Tibbetts are the Co-Founders of She’s the First, a nonprofit fighting gender inequality through education by supporting girls who are the first in their families to graduate from high school and by training students everywhere to be global citizens.