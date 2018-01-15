Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

“Activism” officially peaked as a buzzword this year, for good reason. But did you know that millennial men are 15 percent more likely to call themselves activists than millennial women are? What makes this baffling: 74 percent of nonprofits are led by women, so there is no shortage of activist role models out there for women and girls.

So, if you need a few reminders on how to get started as an activist, or need a refresher course on how to become even better at it, no fear: We’ve turned to the experts who gathered at the She’s the First Summit to get their best insights.