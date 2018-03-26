Women who changed the way we eat

Irma Rombauer, author of Joy of Cooking

Irma Rombauer first self-published this essential cooking guide in 1931. Let’s think about that for a moment. Before everyone could publish an e-book, this woman self-published her own book. Now consider this: her husband had committed suicide the year before. In order to find new purpose in life, she spent the year after her husband’s death assembling her recipes into a book that she sold out of her apartment.

Since then, every update of her cookbook improved upon the one before. In the first update, which was released in 1936 (this time with a publishing partner), she updated her format with ingredient lists followed by directions — a format that’s still followed to this day. Later updates included recipes that employed novel technologies, for example, a pressure cooker, as well as the latest cuisines, such as guacamole and brown rice. Ultimately, she began collaborating with her daughter, Marion who eventually took over for her mom after Irma had series of strokes in the 1950s. Today, it’s still a family affair, and the Joy of Cooking now includes a blog and an app.