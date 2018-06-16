Get the Better newsletter.

Ever been on a run through the woods and notice litter mottling the otherwise natural scenery? Maybe it’s plastic six-pack ring, an empty Coke bottle or a few scattered cigarette butts. Whatever it is, it’s a bummer on a few levels. Not only is it aesthetically unpleasing, it’s a reminder of how careless and inconsiderate people can be. Then there’s the bigger picture problem: the deadly effects of trash on the ecosystem, as well as on innocent wildlife. The solution to the waste epidemic requires multipronged efforts, but we can all help — even on our routine jogs by “plogging”.

Plogging is simply picking up trash while jogging, and started in Scandinavia (the word is a portmanteau of ‘plocka upp’, which means ‘pick up’ in Swedish and ‘jogging’). The fitness trend has been rising in popularity in the states, and earlier this year, the health app Lifesum launched a feature enabling users to log and track their ‘plogging’, an effort supported by the Keep America Beautiful, a nonprofit focused on litter prevention.

Plogging is a way to connect with nature, while helping to restore it

The fad has attracted the interest of nature lovers who are duly concerned about the earth’s wellbeing, including Ashlee Piper, author of “Give a Sh*t: Do Good. Live Better. Save the Planet.”

“I heard about it a little over a year ago. Fellow eco-minded influencers that I follow, especially in Scandinavia, seemed to be making a sport out of their usual walks/hikes/runs and picking up trash along the way,” Piper says, adding that she’s never experienced such an effective fusion of exercise and environmental action.

“People often hike and surf as a means of both getting in shape and reconnecting with nature, which are admirable forms of appreciating the planet — but I've not seen anything quite as official feeling as plogging.”

Plogging on the beach

Colin Cooley, co-founder of Wicked+, a creative and communications agency formed the plogging group Wicked+ Run Club as a way to bring together a group of local runners on a weekly basis and do some good.

They tend to hit the beach, where the litter problem can be especially hard to ignore.

“I’ve had a core group of running friends from different parts of L.A for the past eight-plus years and this was a way to meet some runners from right here in the South Bay,” Cooley tells NBC News BETTER. ‘The plogging idea stemmed from my solo beach runs. My office is right off the beach and I’ll often end the workday with a beach run right before sunset. I see so much trash along the way and spend half my time running and the other half picking up trash and sprinting to the nearest trash can. I thought, ‘Why not make more of a regular event out of this and get our Wicked+ Run Club crew to come out here with me once a week and clean up our local beach community while we get in a good sand run?’”