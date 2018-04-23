Ashley Judd: How to heal the loneliness that comes with having a big, courageous voice

Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Actress Ashley Judd was one of the first women to publicly accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment last year. But Judd is no stranger to speaking out. She has always been vocal about issues facing women — from equal pay to body shaming and objectification — often experiencing the loneliness that comes with what she calls "striving to have a big, courageous voice." We sat down with Judd after her keynote address at the ANA Inspiring Women in Sports conference in Palm Springs where she addressed female athletes on the importance of making workplaces more inclusive, and how we can all use our voices to fight for real and lasting change.

Here's what Judd has to say about the importance of telling women's stories and how she stands up for gender equality — both at home and around the world.

On what it takes to tell your story

Judd: Our stories are data with soul and we need to persevere in telling our stories. And that also requires internal reflection to understand our narrative and the impact it has on us. I know in one of the instances of sexual assault that I experienced as a young person, I was an adult in recovery before I was able to re-frame it and understand it as coercive, abusive and a misuse of another person's power over me. And so having a mentor, a healing professional relationship, a favored friend ... it's important to dialogue about your experiences to get a healthy perspective and vantage point.