Back-to-school lunch gear that makes healthy eating even easier

I have my share of parenting fails (current struggle: our erratic and lax summer bedtime schedule), but packing a healthy, satisfying lunch for my daughter isn't one of them. I thank my assortment of bento boxes for consistently inspiring me to bring my early-morning A game (an achievement for this decidedly non-morning person).

Packing lunches seems to scratch a creative itch and with all those perfectly-portioned boxes to fill, it makes it infinitely easier to crank out lunches that are nutritionally balanced and fun to eat — not to mention pretty to look at. (You can see my cucumber turkey boats in the picture below — one of my early bento successes that my daughter still requests to this day.)

Whether you brown-paper-bag it or use a bento-style lunch box, NBC News BETTER's nutrition columnist, Samantha Cassetty, RD, agrees that a packed lunch is most often a better way to go: "Packing school lunch puts you in charge of the foods you feed your child, and a meal made at home can be lower in sodium, added sugars and saturated fat than what you might find in a school meal."

I tapped Cassetty, along with dozens of parent friends, to share some of our favorite bags, bins and boxes that you, your kids and even the environment will love.

Lunch bags

First things first: The lunch bag. Almost all the parents I polled said they let their kids pick out their own lunch bag or lunchbox each year, most often one that features their favorite TV or movie characters, hobbies or animals. Make that part of your back-to-school shopping list — and something you can do together. But if you're like me and have a messy kid, try you might to steer them towards something more like this:

FUNKINS Insulated Lunch Bag for Kids FUNKINS

If you're looking for a lunch box that cleans up quickly, try one of the soft and flexible neoprene lunch bags like this one from Funkins — they're water and stain-resistant, wash and dry quickly and come in a variety of patterns and colors to suit almost any child.

Bento-style boxes

Rubbermaid Lunchblox Sandwich Kit Rubbermaid

For a bento-style box with a lower price point, the moms and dads I quizzed swear by Rubbermaid's Lunchblox set. The modular containers snap together so you can add or subtract depending what's on the menu that day. Added bonus: At less than seven bucks, you'll be less likely to fly off the handle if your kids' lunch stuff ends up stranded in the lost and found.

Planetbox, $54.99 and $79.99on Amazon

PlanetBox ROVER Eco-Friendly Stainless Steel Bento Lunch Box Planetbox

Whenever I ask parents to name to their favorite bento-style lunchbox, Planetbox is one that consistently ranks at the top of the list. (Shout out to my friend Nicole for the parent pro tip on this one years ago!) The stainless steel box is slim and sleek, easy to pack, cleans up like a dream in the dishwasher and is virtually indestructible. My daughter's Planetbox is five years old and still going strong. There are two different options: The Rover with five compartments and the Shuttle with two compartments. Both boxes come with a case and magnets, but you can buy individual items and accessories separately on their Web site and Amazon.

Lunchbots Bento Trio and Cinco, $24.99 and $39.99 at Amazon

LunchBots Bento Cinco Large Stainless Steel Food Container LunchBots

Another fan favorite for both parents and kids alike: Lunchbots. These bento-style boxes come in a variety of sizes, including a 3-compartment and a 5-compartment version that are perfect for packing balanced, healthy lunches. Like the Planetbox, they're made of stainless steel and easy to clean in the dishwasher. Lunchbots fit in most standard lunch boxes and bags.

OmieBox Bento Lunch Box With Insulated Thermos For Kids CHRISTINE SIRACUSA/OmieBox

On Sundays, I make big batches of Instant Pot meals and stash them in the freezer which makes things infinitely easier on hectic mornings. The downside of a hot lunch is the extra side containers I need to pack along with it, making things bulky and heavy. This problem has been solved with the OmieBox, which is part bento box, part thermal container. The OmieBox comes in six colors and features a stainless steel thermal container to keep hot foods hot and double-insulated boxes to keep cold items fresh.

Reusable sandwich and snack bags

If you're worried about plastic (and even paper) ending up in a landfill — or worse, our oceans — consider buying washable, reusable sandwich and snack bags. Here are highly rated picks from our parent panel:

Lunchskins 2-pack reusable sandwich and snack bags, $10.99 at Amazon

Lunchskins reusable sandwich and snack bags Lunchskins

These sandwich and snack bags are lightweight and can be washed and dried in the dishwasher along with the dinner dishes.

Garnet Hill 2-pack reusable eco snack bags, $12.95 at Garnet Hill

Garnet Hill Reusable Eco Snack Bags Garnet Hill

Made of recycled plastic bottles and polyester fabric, these eco-chic snack bags feature a Velcro closure to keep snacks fresh.

Right now, Garnet Hill is offering 25 percent off kids' backpacks, plus a free matching lunch bag.

Stasher Reusable Silicone Food Bag, $11.99 at Amazon

Stasher Reusable Silicone Sandwich Bag Stasher

Stashers are non-plastic bags for sandwiches and snacks that provide an air-tight seal and are easy to rinse clean.

Disposable snack bags

Often, class trips, field days and other events call for lunch, snack and sandwich bags that can be tossed in the trash. Here are our favorite parent-approved (and eco-friendly) picks:

Lunchskins disposable snack bags, $6.99 for 50 on Amazon

Lunchskins disposable snack bags Lunchskins

With fun prints like red apples and blue sharks, these 100 percent recyclable and compostable lunch bags have an adhesive strip that allows you to seal in sandwiches and other food items to keep them fresh. There's even a section on the bag to add a love note or a word of encouragement.

Pack of 2 If You Care Unbleached Sandwich Bags, $11.92 at Amazon

If You Care 100% Unbleached Paper Snack & Sandwich Bags If You Care

These unbleached paper bags are perfect for sandwiches and other snacks. They can also be used in the microwave.

Water Bottles

Planetbox Capsule and Booster, $26.95 and $29.95 on Amazon

Planetbox Booster Water Bottle Planetbox

A big selling feature of the Capsule and Booster water bottles is an easy-to-use, leak-proof cap. And if you struggle to keep your water bottles clean and mold-free, these bottles are straw-free and feature pieces that can be washed and dried separately in the dishwasher.

Klean Kanteen 12oz Stainless Steel Sport Bottle, $17.95 on Amazon

Klean Kanteen 12oz Kid Kanteen Stainless Steel Sport Bottle Klean Kanteen

This 12 oz. sports bottle is made for kids 4+ and is on the smaller side so it's a perfect spill-proof bottle to stash in a lunch bag that won't weigh your child down.

A Lunch Packing Tip from a Nutritionist

Now that you've got your gear squared away, what are some good guidelines for packing those lunches? Focus on easy-to-eat whole foods — think: whole grain breads and crackers, lean protein and dairy and plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. And as much you want to "treat" your kids, go easy. Cassetty says she favors "whole fruit over juice, and instead of a treat each day, you might consider packing a cookie on occasion and more routinely delighting your little one with special notes." We're willing to bet a daily pep talk, silly knock-knock joke or a simple "I love you" is just the kind of sweetness your kid needs.

