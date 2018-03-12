Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

It may be the National Day of Unplugging, but odds are, most Americans will be resistant — we are a nation hooked on devices in our working hours, our leisure hours and even during our vacation hours. In fact, according to Project Time Off, nearly eight out of 10 employees say they are more comfortable taking time off if they know they can stay connected to work.

But research supports the value of a true unplug and now, hotels and resorts are aiming to help their guests do just that. Packages are aimed both at individuals and at families. Delaney Ruston, MD, the filmmaker behind Screenagers, says that carving out untethered family time is critical. “Kids spend less time than ever with their parents today,” she says. “It’s so important to find time to reunite.”

I think when you have no choice but to unplug, you just relax. You exhale. I think when you have no choice but to unplug, you just relax. You exhale.

Susan Capelli, a Pennsylvania mother of two, has managed this dedicated, unplugged vacation time with her family for the past six years, but admits the idea was a tough sell for at first. “We decided to try a resort in the mountains of New York with no electricity and no connectivity,” she says. “My husband thought there was no way he could do it; that he would have to drive into town every day to call his office.”

But within just a few days time, all four of the family members were happy with the lack of connectivity to the outside world. “I think when you have no choice but to unplug, you just relax,” says Capelli. “You exhale.”