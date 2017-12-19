Ever been stuck with too much bottom-shelf booze after a big celebration, wondering what in the world to do with these five gallons of cheap vodka?
Don't start pouring it down the drain — your cheap vodka is actually a fantastic cleaner. Turns out vodka can be used for many of the same tasks as vinegar, such as degreasing, deodorizing and disinfecting. Green cleaning experts say it's a great choice for anyone sensitive to smell.
Kitchen counters
A great alternative to Clorox or 409 is vodka. Disinfect your kitchen surface with a couple of spritzes and wipe away the mess.
Cutting boards
It can be challenging to clean in between every nook and cranny of wooden cutting boards. Vodka can help make the process easier—spray down the cutting board, let it sit for a couple of minutes and then rinse it off. Almost good as new.
Mirrors and windows
Out of Windex? Spray some vodka and wipe away any dust and fingerprints. You'll have a streak-free mirror in no time.
Bathrooms
Soap scum and mildew are some of the worst (and grossest) things to get rid of. Spray some vodka, rinse, and wipe away.
Linens
Fill a spray bottle with vodka and some essential oils for a quick and effective deodorizer. Freshen up your linens with a spray.
Shoes
Smelly shoes? Spray with vodka (mixed with essential oil if desired) and the scent is gone. We'll toast to that!
