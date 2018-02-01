Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Whether you’re cheering on the Eagles or the Patriots — or just tuning in for the commercials and the halftime show, like me — odds are you’re looking forward to the game day spread. Nearly half of Americans have Super Bowl party plans, according to research by the National Retail Federation, and Super Bowl Sunday marks the second leading food fest of the year (coming in right behind Thanksgiving, of course).

For millions of hungry fans, Super Bowl is synonymous with chips, nachos, wings, and beer — a menu that won’t score you any nutritional points, and worse, can mean more than a days’ worth of calories in one sitting. Though it’s OK to mindfully indulge in your favorite foods from time to time, a better game plan is to find crave-worthy eats that won’t leave you with the day-after bloat that comes from overdoing it during the event. To help you do just that, I scoured Pinterest (we eat with our eyes, after all) and the world of healthy food blogs to find crowd-pleasing apps that you can enjoy without a side of regret.

Creamy Artichoke Spinach Greek Yogurt Dip Food Heaven Made Easy

Thanks to the fistfuls of cheese and mayo, this popular dip can be over-the-top in terms of calories and fat. This version maintains the craveable creaminess while keeping things light, thanks to the use of Greek yogurt in place of other creamy bases. And using extra-flavorful feta means you can get by with less cheese. You can feel free to make this healthier version whenever the urge strikes, but also take a page out of Wendy and Jess’s book: Replace Greek yogurt for sour cream over baked potatoes, on top of chili or tacos, or to replace another creamy base in your favorite dip. Get the recipe.

Whole Grain Chex Mix Rachael Hartley, RD / Rachael Hartley, RD

This party staple is so munchable, most of us manage to polish off more than a measly half-cup portion. Plus, a quick peek at the ingredients of the traditional packaged version reveals many unwanted additions. Added color, anyone? No thanks. Keep the crunch and the flavor with this recipe, which sneaks in whole grain, gluten-free cheese crackers (by Van’s, a personal favorite) in lieu of the typical overly processed cheese crackers. It’s a smart move that means this recipe is rich in whole grains, foods that lower your risk of heart disease and stroke, while also making it easier to maintain a healthy weight. There’s even more to like: It contains only ingredients you feel good about eating. Talk about a touchdown! Get the recipe.

Buffalo Cauliflower Poppers Dawn Jackson Blatner, RD

Typical buffalo wings are dredged in flour and deep fried. A couple of those can serve up 240 calories, and that’s before they’re dunked in a rich bleu cheese dip. Cue the cauliflower! This genius spin, made with the oh-so-versatile veggie, is full of spicy flavor, but they’re just 12 calories a pop. Plus, as with other dips featured here, the Bleu cheese served on the side is lightened up with 2% Greek yogurt in lieu of a high-cal base. It’s an appetizer you’ll want to keep on hand well after the game ends. Get the recipe.

Loaded Sweet Potato Nachos Kara Lydon, RD

This game day staple gets a nutritious upgrade by swapping tortilla chips for thinly-sliced sweet potatoes, which are baked to crisps. The change brings more fiber, not to mention health-promoting plant chemicals, to your plate. But they’re still loaded up with all of the goodies: tomatoes, black beans, and guac (all health promoting foods on their own). This version is vegan; the cheesiness comes from a flavorful sauce made with a cashew base (a common cheese substitute in vegan fare). If you want to skip this step and don’t mind dairy, you could top your plate with regular cheese and still have a winning dish. Get the recipe.