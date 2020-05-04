Cinco de Mayo is tomorrow, which means many of us are putting a cheat day on the calendar and whipping up our own social distancing-appropriate feast at home.
But while it's true that certain American favorites — like queso or frozen margaritas — will rack up your sugar, fat and calorie count, not all Mexican fare needs make a dent in your healthy diet.
Case in point: This guacamole recipe from Joe Quintana, corporate chef at Rosa Mexicano. The dish is made from all-natural, fresh ingredients and packs a dose of healthy fats.
To make it even healthier, skip the bagged chips and serve this guac with baked tortilla chips and veggie dippers.
Guacamole en Molcajete
Ingredients
- 1 Hass avocado
- 3 tablespoons chopped onions
- 1 teaspoon chopped jalapeño
- 1 ½ teaspoons chopped cilantro
- 2 tablespoons chopped tomato
- ½ teaspoon salt
Preparation
In a bowl, using the back of a wooden spoon, mash the following ingredients into a juicy paste: chopped onions, chopped jalapeño, chopped cilantro, salt.
Split the avocado in half lengthwise and remove the seed. Slice the avocado lengthwise in approximately ⅛” strips, then across forming a grid. Scoop the avocado out of the skin with a spoon. Add the avocado to the paste, mix, then add the rest of the ingredients and fold. Add jalapeño and salt to taste.
