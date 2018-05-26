How to build a better smoothie, according to a nutritionist

Get the Better newsletter.

If you’re turning to smoothies as part of your strategy to lose weight or take your healthy eating up a notch, your menu may need a little attention. Done right, smoothies can make nutritious sense, packing satisfying ingredients along with fiber, vitamins, minerals and other health-protecting substances. But even some of the most healthful smoothie ingredients can add up to a lot of calories and therefore, interfere with your weight loss goals — or worse, lead to unintentional weight gain. Read on to find out if you’re making some common smoothie mistakes, discover how to build the best smoothie and find nutritionist-approved recipes to get your smoothie-making up to speed.

SMOOTHIE MISTAKES TO AVOID

Whether blending a smoothie or smoothie bowl, here are some common traps you’ll want to avoid.

You sip your smoothie with breakfast. If your smoothie contains protein powder, Greek yogurt, nut butters, and the like, there’s a good chance it contains enough calories to replace your meal rather than accompany it. If you enjoy a smoothie alongside your morning eats, you may want to reconsider your smoothie recipe to lighten your breakfast calorie load.

How to blend the best smoothie

Though calorie needs vary depending on age, weight, hormones, activity levels, and more, as a rule of thumb, most of us do well with snacks that contain fewer than 200 calories; a 300- to 450-calorie breakfast would cover most adults’ needs. Here’s how to get the most nutrition without driving the calories sky high.

Fruit. Start with 1 cup fresh or frozen fruit. Some great fruit bases include strawberries, blueberries, mangoes, bananas, pineapple, cherries and peaches.

Healthy Smoothie Recipes

If you don’t want to use the above formula to guide your smoothie-making, try some of these recipes. Note that the serving sizes vary so you’ll want to keep an eye on that and adjust accordingly, depending on whether your smoothie is a snack, a meal or a side sip.

Blackberry Banana Lime Smoothie Danae Halliday, reciperunner.com

Blackberry and lime make a refreshing and antioxidant-rich combo, while banana (a smoothie staple) keeps it full-bodied. The mixture of protein and milk bring a satisfying dose of protein to this AM meal.

Peach Protein Smoothie Bowl Kathryn Rudy, Foodiegirlchicago.com

Sometimes it’s satisfying to eat with a spoon, which is where smoothie bowls come into play. Plus, crunchy toppings bring another appetizing dimension.

Green Avocado Peach Smoothie Amber Ketchum, MS, RD, Homemadenutrition.com

You can use fresh or frozen peaches in this delectable smoothie, which gets its creaminess from the avocado. This treat would be a great between-meal tide-me-over that’s rich in fruits and veggies to help you meet your daily needs.

Orange Mango Ginger Smoothie Jenna Braddock, RDN at makehealthyeasy.com

This smoothie recipe has loads of flavor from fresh ginger and ground turmeric, along with the mango, orange, cucumber, and celery. Since it’s light on protein, you may want to consider this a snack or experiment with your protein of choice.

Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie Kaleigh McMordie, MCN, RDN, author of livelytable.com

Strawberry cheesecake? Yes, please! This decadent smoothie has just 5 good-for-you ingredients to get your day off to a great start.

Orange Strawberry Squash Smoothie Lindsey Janeiro, RDN, CLT, nutritiontofit.com

This two-serving sipper is a delicious way to help you reach your daily fruit and veggie requirements. Like many smoothies, you could blend it into a drink or a smoothie bowl. If you want to make more of a meal out of it, add protein-rich enhancers, like protein powder or Greek yogurt.

Toasted Coconut Wild Blueberry Smoothie Bowl Lauren PIncus, MS, RD, Nutritionstarringyou.com

This smoothie bowl packs 27 g of protein to power you through a long morning. Plus, wild blueberries are packed with antioxidants and fiber.

Gut Healthy Berry Smoothie Angie Asche MS, RD of Eleat Sports Nutrition

If a non-dairy smoothie is more your style, this one, with plant-based protein powder, makes a delicious and filling meal.

Stacked Blueberry Smoothie Stacked Blueberry Smoothie / Jodi Danen, RDN Family Nutrition Expert Create Kids Club

Cottage cheese provides the protein in this layered drink. It’s made parfait-style so the smoothie and cottage cheese are kept separate—perfect for days when you want to dig in with a spoon.

Creamy Strawberry Milk Katie Sullivan Morford, MS, RD Mom's Kitchen Handbook

For the kids, or the kid in you, why not whirl up a little strawberry milk? Unlike the one you may have grown up on, this snack gets its pink color and juicy flavors from actual strawberries.

WHAT A NUTRITIONIST WANTS YOU TO KNOW

