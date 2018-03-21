How to ditch the 'dad bod'

Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

A couple of years ago, Tom Santone, a 39-year old school teacher from New Jersey, found himself in a place he didn’t like: he had joined the “dad bod” population. “Over several years of little activity, I was overweight, and my blood pressure and blood sugars were too high,” he says. “My doctor told me that if I lost some weight, I’d live a longer, healthier life.”

While there has been a trend to embrace the dad bod — a typical middle-aged male physique complete with stomach paunch — as Santone’s physician told him, it’s not healthy. Numerous studies, in fact, have revealed that fat centered around the abdominal area greatly increases the odds of cardiovascular mortality. But for many men who juggle fatherhood, career and other commitments, finding the time to transform a dad bod into a fit bod is a huge barrier.

Recognizing this, athletic trainers are designing and rolling out dad bod workouts to help this busy population regain health. That’s the goal of Gene Shirokobrod, a Maryland-based physical therapist, gym owner and dad himself. In an effort to figure out the best way to go about it, Shirokobrod decided to “decondition” his body, then design and follow a dad bod workout program before offering it to his clientele. “I realized that I work 10 feet away from the gym area of our facility and even for me, fitting in a workout can sometimes be difficult,” he says. “So I spent 14 weeks with no workouts to walk in the shoes of men who have lost fitness, then began moving my way back in as efficient manner as possible.”