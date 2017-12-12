3. Make a Temporary Recycling Zone

We may wait until after the holidays to break down all the boxes and recycle all the paper scraps, but Rachelle Isip, a professional organizer author of the lifestyle blog, The Order Expert recommends setting up a temporary recycling area to manage the mess throughout the season.“Hang up three large garbage bags or bins in your hallway, garage or breezeway and designate as paper, box and plastic recycling,” says Isip. “Having a specific place to store refuse makes cleanup [easier]. You may also want to stock the area with a pair of scissors and a safety blade to easily break down boxes and the like.”You may also want to game plan where to recycle everything once the holidays are over. The exact protocol depends on where you live, so check in with your department of sanitation. Many cities invite you to drop off your (real) Christmas trees at designated centers where they can then be turned into mulch.

Step 2: Keep Clutter from Coming In

1. Focus on the Sentiment, Not the Stuff

Getting our own clutter under control is only half the battle. How do we prevent more from coming in? There are always a couple of family members bent on giving us tangible, physical items. This can present a dilemma as we don’t want to offend the aunt who insists on gifting us pajamas every year, just as we don’t want to make Dad think we wouldn’t love a fourth “Best Daughter In The World” mug. But at some point enough stuff is exactly that: enough. How do we respectfully communicate to our loved ones that we’d prefer non-material gifts?

First, we should understand that people usually want to give physical items because it feels more sentimental. Dr. Carolyn Rodriguez, director of the Stanford Hoarding Disorders Research Program, suggests giving loved ones ideas for meaningful gifts that won’t take up space.“It can be a delicate thing if a family member wants to give you a physical item, so gently suggest that they make a donation in your name, and note that there are charities that will give plants or animals to groups in need,” says Dr. Rodriquez, adding that if you’re looking to take care of gifts for multiple people, “enlist a family member to go on a group gift for a donation or one for the victims of recent hurricanes.”

This no-stuff concept may get trickier with kids. After all, kids love opening gifts, which makes it all the more tempting for relatives to buy them loads of toys. If you want to set some limits here (and are pro-tech for the little ones), psychologist Dr. Nekeshia Hammond recommends reminding family of all the virtual options. “We don’t need to inundate kids with toys,” says Dr. Hammond. “There are tons of virtual books and learning apps.”

2. Emphasize Family Time and Experiences

Perhaps the best way to make everybody happy (and also keep your environment clutter-free) is to suggest giftable experiences that everybody can enjoy together. “Remind family that quality time together may be more important to you,” says Dr. Hammond. “A picnic in the park is one idea, as is a museum trip.”The added bonuses of these gifts is that they don’t have to cost much money, if any at all, and they’ll foster the making of memories, and those are far more valuable than any gift-bag full of stuff and tissue paper could ever be.

