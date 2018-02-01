Get the Better newsletter.

You should be thin but also curvy. Your lips should be full. Your skin shouldn’t look too “made up,” yet still be radiant and without visible trace of pores. Your eyebrows should be thick yet cleanly defined and your hair should show no evidence that you encounter weather, unless it’s at the beach. You shouldn’t eat that. You shouldn’t wear that. You shouldn’t give up on looking better. Oh, but also please love your body as it is because you’re beautiful and perfect! #BodyPositive!

This is the kind of lopsided messaging that women often receive from the media, including (perhaps most aggressively) social media. We’re blasted with directives on what beauty — in the most superficial sense of the word — is and how to attain it, no matter how unrealistic, only to be served a mawkish thumbs up from a beauty brand, clothing line or a well-meaning celebrity whose body bears a startling resemblance to Barbie’s.

I’ve been off-and-on obsessing (often negatively) over my appearance since I was 12 years old and now, at 34, I feel only slightly closer to accepting myself as I am, and eager to know: How do I authentically embrace a body positive mindset? How can I really get it in my head that I am — gulp — beautiful without makeup or filters or diets or even praise from anybody else?

These are the questions that Seline Shenoy, podcast host, life coach and author of “Beauty Redefined: How to Feel Authentically Beautiful in Today’s World” has finally answered for herself (and may help answer for others) — after years of shame over her body.

Less to love: Often we’re taught the slimmer we are, the more we belong

“As a teenager and a young adult I suffered from major body image issues because I was chubby,” Shenoy tells NBC News BETTER. “I was labeled as being ‘too hefty’ by the recreational director at a school fashion show tryout, snubbed by dancing instructors at auditions and deserted by trusted friends. All of these incidents left an indelible impression on me and unequivocally taught me that the only way to gain love and acceptance from others and experience a sense of belonging was by being slim and [conventionally] beautiful.”

These series of rejections pushed Shenoy to push herself. In her early twenties, she worked hard with exercise and diet to attain the body type she’d been taught was ideal. And when she finally met her goal, she got everything she wanted — or so it seemed, at first.

Real makeovers need to happen on the inside

“I began receiving the kind of attention and admiration from the outside world that I had never received before,” says Shenoy. “I relished all the adulation that I was receiving, but there was a big part of me that was absolutely terrified about losing my newfound sense of power. Becoming physically attractive, based on social norms, changed my world on the outside, but it did not change an iota about me on the inside. I was still insecure and needy of people’s approval when it came to my physical appearance.”

The insecurity developed into a full-blown “emotional breakdown” when Shenoy was in her mid-20s. “I [then] realized that I needed to shift some beliefs when it came to my self-image and my own capabilities,” she says.

This is when the real work — the work of feeling beautiful, began. Shenoy threw herself into seminars, workshops and sessions with coaches and counselors until she was “able to heal past wounds, regain my confidence and use my story and skills to help other girls and women out there who are suffering from the same struggles.”

How to get comfortable in your own skin: A list of resources and pro tips

How can I or anyone else get to this place of peace and poise with body image? Reading Shenoy’s book, which she calls her “contribution towards the looming revolution of beauty” may be of assistance, as the author explores both her own experience while digging into various research on the loaded subject of feminine appearance; but there are plenty of tips to try.

Do ‘Mirror Work’

“Each day, for 40 days, my clients look at themselves in the mirror before bed and thank themselves for all the wins they scored during the day,” says Christie Miller, author, motivational speaker and founder of EatTrainWin. “They express gratitude for their body and where it carried them that day. And they congratulate themselves on avoiding unhealthy behavior. It’s a total love fest that builds their self-esteem, confidence and love for their bodies.”