There’s no such thing as foods you shouldn’t eat, according to registered dietitian Amanda Baker Lemein. According to her, allowing yourself tiny indulgences throughout the week is a better way to lose and maintain weight than cutting out certain foods entirely. She calls the weight loss method the “Two Treat Rule.”

“The Two Treat Rule is sort of an overarching way for [people] to still enjoy their favorite foods but follow whatever plan we come up with and still have success following that plan,” says Lemein.

Whether it’s ice cream, french fries, pizza or cake, your two treats a week should be foods you simply can’t live without, according to Lemein.

You may consider these foods unhealthy and therefore detrimental to your weight loss goals. But as long as the bulk of your meals consist of mostly high-fiber, plant-based foods, Lemein says, two portion-controlled treats a week won’t hinder your progress.

“I think there’s room for nearly all foods in a healthy diet,” she explains.

What’s more, Lemein says the Two Treat Rule will give you self-control around the foods you love while turning healthy eating into a lifelong habit.

“If [people] give themselves permission to have some of these favorite foods, then they don’t become so forbidden, they don’t become so intriguing, because they know that they’ll have them again the next week if they choose,” Lemein explains.