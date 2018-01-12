Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Is there anyone you know in the eastern half of the country not lamenting about the cold? I don't think I've started a conversation in the last two weeks with anything other than a litany of woes related to the arctic cold that's gripped so much of the nation. If my dog could talk he'd have had plenty to complain about too, as I couldn't muster the nerve the take him out for his usual long walks when the days began at zero degrees.

And while, yes, it's been unusually cold for a protracted amount of time, I have to wonder why I'm always so shocked when — gasp! — it's cold in the wintertime. Every year it seems to come as an utter surprise that I need to bundle up come January. And, like many Americans, I want to hibernate as soon as the holiday festivities are over, wistfully dreaming of sunshine and blue skies as I count the days till spring.

But what if there were another way to spend winter? What if we could look at it as a season to enjoy, even embrace? Sound impossible? Not if you're Norwegian, says Kari Leibowitz, a psychology researcher who lived in Tromsø, Norway as part of U.S. Norway Fulbright grant. She went to study wintertime mindset above the Arctic Circle, a part of the world where winter reaches Game of Thrones proportions. Her time abroad included the Polar Night, the stretch from November to January when the sun doesn’t rise at all.

Why would anyone subject themselves to that?

“Recently we've started to look to Scandinavia as models of the good life,” Leibowitz tells NBC News BETTER. “They have this reputation for being very happy. That's certainly why I went to study — how can they be this happy when it's cold and dark?” Along the way the avowed cold-hater herself — who moved to Atlanta for college to escape the northeast winters — picked up a few lessons.

So what can we learn from the Nordic embrace of their long winter to help us get through our, come on, admittedly shorter (and usually) tamer cold months?

First, accept that winter is a real thing

“Even when it was below freezing [when I lived] in New Jersey,” Leibowitz says, she would just throw a coat over her jeans and regular clothes, “and then I'd be surprised when my legs got cold!” When we can surmount so many other obstacles (such as there's nothing to make for dinner) through modern miracles like grocery or meal delivery, it's easy to forget that some things, like weather, are non-negotiable. It's much easier to see cold weather as an inconvenience when we won't actually acknowledge it, says Leibowitz.

And prepare accordingly

In Norway, people dress appropriately, Leibowitz says. Their winter clothes are actual winter clothes that protect them from the cold and let them be outside in the snow and teeny digit temps. Since returning from her arctic studies, Leibowitz slides a pair of woolen leggings under her jeans before she heads out in the Jersey cold, she says. They also do things like, oh, insulate their houses sufficiently in northern climates. (I might not be whining so much about my freezing, drafty old house if we'd invested in some serious insulation!)