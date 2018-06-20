How to make your fast food habit healthier

Get the Better newsletter.

Blame your biology for your fast food habit. New research suggests that your brain is hard-wired to crave foods that combine fat and carbohydrates, such as the fries and shakes that beckon from the drive-thru menu. Foods like these, rich in both macronutrients, send strong signals to your brain’s reward system, priming you to overeat. In other words, the combo order of fries, a shake and a burger may seem irresistible.

This jives with results of a study published last year among more than 8,000 adults, almost 80 percent of whom reported eating fast food at least once a week. Even when considering different income brackets, fast-food-eating didn’t change much. And when income levels went up or down, say due to changes in employment, fast food habits stayed the same. The latest results suggest our brain circuitry might be prompting our fast food routines.

Though it may seem like the odds are stacked against you, there are a few hacks that can make your fast food habit a bit healthier. Here are six tips to try.

The Don’ts: